How to get the Wanted title in Destiny 2’s Spire of the Watcher raid

Whether it’s through fashion, emblems, or weapons, players have a few ways to stand out in Destiny 2. Few of them are as visible for players in an area as the title, though, which appears even if you’re too far away to spot the outline of a guardian’s fashion or their Exotic.

New larger-scale pursuits bring different titles as a means to showcase their achievements. Whether it’s through triumphs in raids, such as Kingslayer and Fatebreaker, or through dungeoneering like Duality’s Discerptor title, players can add specific titles below their guardian name if they’re willing to put in the work to get them.

The addition of Spire of the Watcher brought a new title to the mix: Wanted, which leans into the dungeon’s Tex-Vex aesthetic. Tex is from the new Legendary Tex Mechanica weapons—the first of their kind in Destiny 2—and Vex is from the enemies players face in the dungeon. The dungeon’s unique armor set is also cowboy-inspired, bringing unique fashion options for players who venture into it.

Getting the title for Spire of the Watcher requires a myriad of achievements, including one solo run of the dungeon (though not a flawless one). You’ll also need clanmates and multiple subclass runs.

Spire of the Watcher is the second dungeon in The Witch Queen Dungeon Pack, so players must own that DLC to dive into the action. If you have it, though, here’s what you need to do if you want to bag the Wanted title.

Requirements to unlock the Wanted title in Destiny 2