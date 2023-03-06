How to get the Two-Tailed Fox catalyst in Destiny 2

Lightfall is the latest expansion in the Destiny 2 series, featuring a new storyline and campaign, weapons, a new Power subclass, and countless adventures across Neptune. In Destiny 2, weapons are classified as either Energy, Kinetic, and Power, and each of these is unique: Energy weapons fire energy beams and bullets, Kinetic weapons fire bullets, and Power weapons fire rare bullets.

One weapon many might be familiar with is the Two-Tailed Fox, which is an Exotic Void Heavy Rocket Launcher with a twist. It can fire two rockets—one Void and one Solar. They can track the same target, but the Void rocket applies a suppression debuff, and the Solar Rocket causes ‘burn,’ meaning it deals damage over time.

In the Lightfall expansion, you can now get a Catalyst for the Two-Tailed Fox. So, how do you get the Two-Tailed Fox Catalyst in Destiny 2?

How to get the Two-Tailed Fox Catalyst, explained

With the Catalyst, the Two-Tailed Fox gains a Third-Tail. This third tail shoots an additional Arc rocket in the second volley that jolts targets. So, if you’re a fan of the Two-Tailed Fox, you may want to get the Catalyst.

To get it, however, is a little tricky. You’ll need to play many playlist activities, such as Crucible, Gambit, and Vanguard Ops, as the Catalyst has a chance of dropping once you’ve finished them. But the chances of that happening are slim, so you may need to grind through the activities multiple times to get it.

And if you do get it, you’ll need to kill 350 targets to Masterwork it.

So, if you don’t mind grinding through playlist activities for a while, this is the best way to get your hands on the Two-Tailed Fox Catalyst in Destiny 2.