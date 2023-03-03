How to get the Titan Exotic Abeyant Leap in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Abeyant Leap is one of two new Titan Exotic armor pieces introduced with Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion, and out of the two of them, it’s the most exciting when it comes to its potential. These Exotic legs synergize with Drengr’s Lash, turning Strand’s Titan barricade ability into a devastating source of crowd control that puts Khepri’s Horn to shame.

More specifically, Abeyant Leap’s perk—Puppeteer’s Control—allows Drengr’s Lash to spawn two additional projectiles within the shockwave of Strand that the Aspect sends forth from a Barricade deployment. The shockwave is also more aggressive, the projectiles having improved tracking and traveling farther out. All of this allows the Drengr’s Lash Aspect to be more potent overall, and Abeyant Leap additionally provides the player with the Woven Mail buff when suspending targets as a little bonus effect.

This Exotic’s potential inherently lies in how it enhances the already great crowd control potential of Drengr’s Lash. With Abeyant Leap equipped, a lot of potentially hazardous enemy-dense encounters can be easily contained with a similar efficiency to that of Stasis thanks to the projectiles’ ability to affect enemies with Suspend.

How to get Abeyant Leap in Destiny 2

For a player’s first drop, Abeyant Leap can be acquired through two different means currently. You can obtain it either through completing the Lightfall campaign and picking it as a reward from Nimbus or as a reward from a solo completion of a Legend Lost Sector.

If the Abeyant Leap Exotic perk sounds most to your liking out of the two new Titan Exotics, the Lightfall campaign reward is the fastest path to adding it to your collection. Just make sure to talk to Nimbus after completing the central narrative and choose Abeyant Leap as the free Exotic over Cadmus Ridge Lancecap. Bungie has made the campaign reward Exotic have a much better base set of statistics than they did in The Witch Queen, so you don’t have to worry about getting stuck with a 49 stat roll this time around.

Screengrab via Bungie

If you don’t opt to use this method though, your next option is to grind for Abeyant Leap via the Legend and Master difficulty options for Lost Sectors. Every day, a new Lost Sector will be featured and these higher difficulties will be available, so make sure to keep an eye out if you’re looking to earn some Exotic loot.

These Lost Sectors always have a specific loot pool on offer as well, so it’s important to hover over the node on the map and see what type of Exotic is currently available as a reward. If Exotic leg armor is dropping, you’re good to go to grind for Abeyant Leap. Drops aren’t guaranteed each run, but it won’t often take many before you’ll begin to see some Exotic armor pieces falling into your inventory.