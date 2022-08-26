How to get the Thunderlord exotic catalyst in Destiny 2

Thunder reigns supreme once again with Arc 3.0 in Destiny 2.

The Arc subclass rework is finally here, and players are looking to use the best Arc weapons to accentuate the new Aspects and Fragments in the best way possible. Fortunately, one of the game’s best exotic Arc weapons has gotten a nice buff in the way of a catalyst.

The Thunderlord exotic catalyst was added during Season of Plunder, and its perk is a pretty cool one. Once leveled up and equipped, the catalyst will partially reload Thunderlord from reserves when a lightning strike is triggered.

This basically means that you can fire the weapon longer without having to stop reloading, and you can keep the lightning raining down on unsuspecting enemies for an extended period of time when compared to using the LMG without the catalyst.

Here’s how to get the catalyst now in Destiny 2.

How to get Thunderlord’s exotic catalyst in Destiny 2

Screengrab via Bungie

If you’re looking to acquire Thunderlord’s exotic catalyst, and there’s no reason not to, you’re going to need a bit of luck on your side.

The only way to land the catalyst for the lightning-striking LMG is to play Crucible. The catalyst is rewarded as a completely random drop at the end of a Crucible match, Vanguard Strike, or Gambit match in Destiny 2. That’s all there is to it.

This is both a positive and a negative. It’s a positive because there’s no long-winded questline to earn the catalyst. Once it drops, it’s yours and you can level it up quickly by simply getting kills with the LMG. But it’s a negative because you’re at the mercy of RNG.

Luckily, however, the drop rate seems to be pretty high, with many players reporting that they were able to receive the catalyst after just a few Crucible, Gambit, or Strike activities. So hop into any of these playlists, finish out your matches, and make sure to wait for the end-game rewards to pop up before you head into another activity and the Thunderlord catalyst will be yours eventually.