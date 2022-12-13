It's not quite The Great British Bake Off, but it's the thought that counts.

Destiny 2‘s annual holiday event The Dawning is now live to wrap up 2022 with new cozy cosmetics and winter-y loot to add to your collection. As with the other seasonal events that have graced Destiny 2 throughout the year, The Dawning this time around also comes with a triumph seal and accompanying title: Star Baker.

Players that are looking to lock down some exclusive limited-time honorifics to flex will find exactly that with the Star Baker title. It will only be available to acquire for the duration of The Dawning, meaning that all triumphs associated with it will need to be completed between Dec. 13 and Jan. 3 if you want to obtain it this year. Star Baker can also be gilded for any Guardian that wants to go the extra mile.

Fortunately, the challenges for this event are not as intense as some of their predecessors, with Bungie gradually iterating on the idea of triumph seals with such narrow windows of availability. As long as you’re playing regularly throughout the holiday season and using a variety of loadouts in each of Destiny 2’s core activities, you should be able to wear Star Baker with pride by the time that 2023 rolls around.

How to get the Star Baker title in Destiny 2‘s Dawning event

To gain access to the triumph seal and title, you will first need to complete The Dawning event’s introductory quest via Eva Levante in the Tower. She will teach you the basics of baking cookies in her Holiday Oven, and cover some of the upgrades available in her inventory to increase your rewards.

Once the quest is complete, you will be prompted to collect its associated triumph, which will be found within the Star Baker triumph seal as the first of 16 triumphs that will need to be completed for the title.

Those triumphs are as follows:

Dawn of the Dawning

This triumph will be automatically completed once you finish the introductory quest to talk to Eva Levante and bake Commanda Zavala the first batch of cookies from your new Holiday Oven.

Amateur Baker

You will earn this triumph after you have baked six unique types of cookies in the Holiday Oven. Every cookie is tied to a different recipient and will require different ingredients to make.

Adept Baker

You will earn this triumph after you have baked 13 unique cookies in the Holiday Oven.

Expert Baker

You will earn this triumph after you have baked 20 of the different unique cookie recipes in the Holiday Oven. This doesn’t require you to bake every recipe in the catalog, but you will need to learn and make the majority of them to earn the title.

Shopping Spree

This triumph requires you to purchase all 12 of Eva Levante’s Dawning upgrades in the Tower. The upgrades are purchased with Dawning Spirit, which is an event currency acquired through things such as Eva’s weekly and daily bounties.

Snowball Ops

You will need to kill 100 combatants with Snowballs in the Vanguard Ops playlist to get this triumph. Snowballs can be found in piles pockmarked throughout an activity, and you can pick up as many as you want from the same pile to maximize the number of kills acquired.

Snowball Dares

As with the previous triumph, this triumph will require 100 Snowball kills. However this time, it’s in the Dares of Eternity activity, which can be accessed via the Eternity node on the Destinations map.

Thundersnow

This triumph will task you with killing combatants or Guardians using Arc weapons and abilities. Completion of this triumph will also reward you with a drop of the Cold Front submachine gun.

Deep Freeze

Kill combatants or Guardians while utilizing Stasis weapons and abilities in order to get this triumph complete. Completion of this triumph will also drop you a roll of the Zephyr sword.

Snowmelt

You’re tasked with killing yet more combatants and Guardians, but this time with Solar weapons and abilities. The Dawning weapon of choice that completion of this triumph will award you is the Avalanche machine gun.

They Call it sNOw

To complete this triumph and earn yourself a free drop of the Glacioclasm fusion rifle, kill combatants and Guardians with Void weapons and abilities.

Vanguard Eternity

All you need to do to complete this triumph is complete runs in either the Vanguard Ops playlist or Dares of Eternity. You will net yourself A Gift in Return as a reward upon completion, which can be focused on additional Dawning weapons with Eva once you have the necessary vendor upgrades.

Competitive Spirit

This triumph will task you with match completions in the Crucible and Gambit playlists, also granting you A Gift in Return as a bonus reward.

Nightmare Seraph Before Dawning

This triumph tasks you with tackling more recent seasonal activities. Complete runs of either Nightmare Containment from Season of the Haunted or Heist Battlegrounds from Season of the Seraph to complete this triumph. Another Gift in Return is available to earn through this.

With Light Comes Dawn-ing

It wouldn’t be a Dawning event set in The Witch Queen expansion cycle without some requirements in Savathun’s Throne World. Complete various activities such as patrols, lost sectors, and public events in the Throne World in order to get this triumph and A Gift in Return.

Bake-stravaganza

For your masterstroke, you will need to bake 50 cookies in the Holiday Oven to get the Bake-stravaganza triumph. These can be whatever cookies you like, so it’s recommended to focus on one or two recipes specifically that feature easily obtainable ingredients if you wish to be efficient with this step. This triumph comes with the special reward of the Exotic Dawn Chimes Ghost Shell.

How to gild the Star Baker title in Destiny 2‘s Dawning event

There are four additional triumphs in the Star Baker seal this year, and completion of all four will allow you to gild the title and give it some golden flair. These triumphs will require a much more significant time investment though, so be ready to grind if you aim to knock them out in time.

Frozen Doom

You’ll need to earn even more final blows on combatants with Snowballs in order to unlock this triumph. With Snowball Ops and Snowball Dares both requiring 100 Snowball kills each in their respective playlists, this triumph will undoubtedly require a few hundred more across the board to earn.

Reason For The Season

You’ll need to double your cookie count to complete this triumph, with a demand to deliver 100 Dawning gifts to the various characters around the game before The Dawning ends. Once again, it’s best to focus on a few easy-to-farm recipes to reduce the amount of grinding required.

Joyous Spirit

Joyous Spirit’s completion will require you to spend 500 Dawning Spirit in total throughout the duration of the event. Dawning Spirit can be spent on upgrades at Eva Levante, and then subsequently on focusing Gift in Return’s into Dawning weaponry in her vendor screen.

Cheerful Destruction

You had better enjoy The Dawning’s suite of weapons for this triumph, as you will need to earn 2000 kills with Dawning weapons in order to complete it. Most players will inevitably cheese this triumph more than likely, utilizing kill farms such as the opening to the Grasp of Avarice dungeon or the Shuro Chi encounter in the Last Wish raid. Make sure you’re regularly equipping your Dawning weapons in most activities to make the best progress here.