How to get the Seraphim’s Gauntlets emblem in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 emblems can be visually stunning and are one of the most distinguishing ways to set your character apart from the crowd. Some are obtained from hard endeavors. Some represent support for a cause, such as the emblem in support of Ukraine. And in some cases, they can honor guardians or players—as is the case of the Seraphim’s Gauntlets emblem.

Seraphim’s Gauntlet was designed in honor of Seraphim Crypto, a community moderator (and later, a Bungie Mentor) who passed away in January. Player support and community moderation lead Drew Tucker penned an obituary in honor of Seraphim in January and introduced players to the Seraphim’s Gauntlets emblem as a celebration of his life in the Sept. 15 This Week at Bungie (TWAB) blog post.

Who was Seraphim Crypto?

Seraphim Crypto was a community moderator from Germany. In his obituary, Tucker recounts the reason why Seraphim wanted to become a Mentor, found in an old private thread:

“I’m a person that loves to help other people out of many reasons, the simplest one that it keeps me happy…” the obituary reads. “Earlier this year I came back to Bungie.net forums and noted the #Help-Forum. I dived in there and answered a few questions. People thanked me and it made me happy. So I started helping people everyday and that led to an invitation of Bungie to join this team. I decided to join the ranks because I want to give the community back the love they gave me!”

The Seraphim’s Gauntlets is a love letter to some of Seraphim’s favorite elements in the game, Tucker wrote in the blog post. “Sera’s favorite Destiny class was the Exo Void of Dawn Titan, his favorite armor was from Scourge of the Past/Black Armory, he loved using Bows, his favorite number was 37, his favorite color was purple, he loved Toast, and he always fought for human rights,” Tucker said.

The Seraphim’s Gauntlets emblem is a mix of several of those aspects as a tribute to him. “This emblem represents his love of Destiny, Titan gauntlets, and the number 37,” Tucker wrote in the blog post. “While there are only 36 dots, one is left unlit in the center to represent the loss we feel for him.”

Image via DestinyEmblemCollector

How to get the Seraphim’s Gauntlets emblem in Destiny 2

If you’re looking to honor Seraphim, the Seraphim’s Gauntlets emblem can be obtained from Bungie’s official Code Redemption page by using its unique emblem code: XVX-DKJ-CVM. The emblem went live following the Sept. 15 TWAB blog post, though it’s unclear how long it will last (or if it will ever end).