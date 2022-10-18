The annual Festival of the Lost festivities are underway in Destiny 2, and this year’s event has a distinct anime feel with mech-themed armor sets and a matching Legendary sniper rifle to chase. These items will be available for the duration of the event, which runs until Nov. 8, so it’s important to get it while it’s hot.

The mech-themed armor was an ornament set decided on by the community back in April of this year, in a shootout with another concept for three armor sets themed around monster movies. With inspiration and flair drawn from the likes of Mobile Suit Gundam, Pacific Rim, and Neon Genesis Evangelion, each Guardian-sized Mobile Suit has its own distinct mecha feel and color scheme. The pieces also work great separately and can be incorporated into a number of unique looks for the more fashion-forward players.

How to get the mech-themed armor in Destiny 2‘s Festival of the Lost

Screengrab via Bungie

To get your hands on the mech-themed armor sets this event, you’ll need to purchase each of them from the Festival of the Lost tab in the store. All of the sets can be purchased with either the premium currency Silver or Bright Dust, which can be earned through the season pass and seasonal challenges. Each set will put you back either 1500 Silver or 6000 Bright Dust respectively, so you’ll have to have a lot saved up if you want to fill out your wardrobe with the new fits for free.

Additionally, make sure that you access the store on the class that you wish to buy the mech-themed armor for, as you will only be able to preview and purchase items associated with your currently equipped class. Each armor set has its own unique flavor to it, so if you’re short on Bright Dust for all three or tightening your purse strings, taking a good look at all three options first before making a decision is a good idea.

All mech-themed armor in Destiny 2‘s Festival of the Lost

Mechanized Protector set (Titan)

Image via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

Mobile Exoskeleton set (Warlock)

Image via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

Machined Skirmisher set (Hunter)