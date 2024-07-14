In Destiny 2, looking the part is half the battle. From unique armor ornaments to snazzy emblems, your guardian’s outfit and drip are essential. Not to be excluded is your shader selection, and a new shader in Lubrean Luxury is all the rage.

But you won’t be able to pick this shader up in Destiny 2. You’ll need to donate to a great cause to use this paint job in-game. Here’s how to get the Lubraean Luxury shader in Destiny 2.

How to unlock the Lubraean Luxury shader in Destiny 2

You’ll need to donate to the Bungie Foundation to get this shader. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Lubraean Luxury shader, you’ll need to donate to the Bungie Foundation as part of Bungie Day 2024, which kicked off on July 7. Every year, the event raises money to assist in humanitarian aid, children’s health and wellbeing, and support for the wider community.

2024’s celebration includes several donation goals, with the Lubraean Luxury shader part of a package with the Disciple’s Shell Ghost shell. The bundle is awarded to those who donate $28 USD via the Bungie Foundation website. After donating, you’ll receive an email confirming your donation was received; attached to the email will be a redeemable code for your in-game items.

Once you redeem the code, the shader and Ghost shell will be available for pick-up from the special items vendor just next to Banshee-44 in the Tower. You may need to restart Destiny 2 for these items to appear.

New Lubraean Luxury shader has shifting colors. Available as part of @BungieLove's Bungie Day 2024 campaign.



📷officalhentaihaven

Donate here: https://t.co/RA9yk2uITK pic.twitter.com/wrJEefJ513 — Destiny Bulletin (@DestinyBulletn) July 10, 2024

The Lubraean Luxury shader has a textured dark green/teal base with a splash of bright red, but its flickering glow makes it stand out from other shaders. As shown by the Destiny Bulletin X/Twitter account above, any armor or weapon ornaments that glow change between bright red and dark blue after a short delay. It’s quite a striking effect, especially when paired with a full set of armor that glows.

The Lubraean Luxury shader bundle is available until Bungie Day fundraisers wrap up on July 28. It’s not confirmed how players will get the shader after this fundraiser, but given you’re able to pick up previous years’ rewards in later donation runs, we’ll likely see it back at some point.

