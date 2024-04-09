How to get the Kilted Out shader in Destiny 2

It’s one thing to have a strong loadout and weapon in Destiny 2, but you’ve got to look the part too. With hundreds of shaders and emblems, you’ll be able to give your guardian all the flair you desire—but some of these cosmetics are easier to unlock than others.

2024’s Destiny 2 shader offerings include the Kilted Out shader, which features a plaid texture not unlike that seen on a Scottish kilt. Here’s how to unlock the Kilted Out shader in Destiny 2—and donate to a good cause at the same time.

How to unlock the Kilted Out shader in Destiny 2

The Kilted Out shader is likely similar to the last plaid shader, Highlander. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Kilted Out shader in Destiny 2, you must donate at least $10 to Bungie’s Kilts for Kids fundraiser in 2024. We don’t yet know what the Kilted Out shader looks like yet, but we’re expecting it to be similar to the Highlander shader above that was given as part of a past Amazon Prime bundle.

To donate and receive the Kilted Out shader, you must:

Visit the Kilts for Kids Bungie fundraiser page.

Ensure the vote page for Christine Edwards, Mark Flieg, & Forrest Söderlind is selected.

Select how many votes you wish to issue (each vote costs $10). The shader is available for one vote ; other rewards are available for more votes.

Proceed through to checkout. If you are voting from outside the U.S. or Canada , be sure to select the Alternative Checkout option below Payment Info.

Once confirmed, wait for your shader code to be emailed to you and redeem it via the Bungie website.

Money raised via Kilts for Kids goes towards the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western Washington and Alaska, benefiting ill children and supporting their families via the Ronald McDonald Houses in Seattle and Anchorage.

Donate $30 (three votes) to receive the Heart of a Highlander emblem. Image via Bungie

Other rewards are available if you want to cast more votes and donate more money, including signed postcards, unique artwork, the Heart of a Highlander Destiny 2 emblem, and more. Bungie will issue codes for the Kilted Out shader and any other Destiny 2 rewards by April 30, so you’ve got time before the fundraiser ends.

