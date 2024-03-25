Category:
Destiny 2

How to get the Gone Home emblem in Destiny 2

No, you won't need to clear a raid for this one.
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
|
Published: Mar 24, 2024 07:06 pm
The Gone Home emblem from Destiny 2.
Image via Bungie

Emblems are just one way for you to show off your achievements and flair in Destiny 2. Seeing a rare emblem in the wild draws plenty of attention, and the Gone Home emblem is certainly quite rare—for now.

Fortunately, this emblem is available to all players, but you’ve got to know where to go to get your hands on it. Here’s how to add the Gone Home emblem to your collection in Destiny 2.

How to unlock the Gone Home emblem in Destiny 2

A Guardian stands equipped as the Gone Home emblem is displayed above them.
The blue and white are quite striking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To add the Gone Home emblem to your collection in Destiny 2, you’ll need to enter the emblem’s code into the Bungie Code Redemption page. The code for the Gone Home emblem is 3CV-D6K-RD4.

To redeem the Gone Home emblem:

  • Head to the Bungie Code Redemption page.
  • Sign into your account via the platform you play Destiny 2.
  • In the Code Redemption box, enter 3CV-D6K-RD4.
  • Hit “Redeem.”

If you’re in-game when you do this, once you’ve redeemed the code, you’ll need to restart the game for it to be available. Then, head to Collections, then Flair, then the General tab under Emblems, and the Gone Home emblem should be available and ready to acquire.

The code was made available to players who purchased collector’s editions of The Final Shape expansion, but as is tradition, those codes were shared around the community, and over time, many players unlocked and added the emblem to their collections and proudly used it even before the expansion’s release.

The Gone Home emblem is one of five emblems that came with The Final Shape collector’s edition, with the Myopia, Folding Space, Archived, and Gateway exclusive emblems also available to redeem.

