How to get the Ghost Writer title in Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost

Destiny 2‘s Festival of the Lost 2022 kicked off with an old activity that launched last year, but added the new event challenges system that launched earlier in 2022 with Solstice. This new model allows players to complete certain objectives and earn rewards—including the shiny new Ghost Writer title, which players can gild until the next Festival of the Lost.

This year’s edition of Festival of the Lost brought back Haunted Sectors, which task players with exploring spooky versions of regular Lost Sectors and banishing the Headless Ones within. If you want to unlock the Ghost Writer title, however, you’ll need more than just taking out Headless Ones.

Guardians who want to take the Ghost Writer title will have to dive into Haunted Sectors as well as ritual activities and get kills with specific weapons and abilities, so players should keep a close eye on the list of challenges they need to complete. There’s a bit of work involved in getting the Ghost Writer title, but here’s how you can unlock it and show off in Destiny 2.

All challenge requirements for the Ghost Writer title in Destiny 2

To unlock the Ghost Writer title, you’ll need to complete all Festival of the Lost event challenges. They are relatively straightforward, though they do require some grinding for Manifested Pages and kills with specific ability and weapon types. A few of them involve the Haunted Sector playlist directly, while others require you to kill enemies with specific weapons and abilities anywhere in the System.

Here are all the challenges needed to unlock the Ghost Writer triumph in Destiny 2. All values not specified in the triumphs were taken from light.gg.

Cryptozoologist: Restore your first page in the Book of the Forgotten. This is unlocked after the Gone But Not Forgotten quest.

Restore your first page in the Book of the Forgotten. This is unlocked after the Gone But Not Forgotten quest. Bookworm I: Restore nine pages in the Book of the Forgotten.

Restore nine pages in the Book of the Forgotten. Bookworm II: Restore 18 pages in the Book of the Forgotten.

Restore 18 pages in the Book of the Forgotten. Bookworm III: Restore all 27 pages in the Book of the Forgotten.

Restore all 27 pages in the Book of the Forgotten. Heads Will Roll: Defeat 100 Headless Ones in Haunted Sectors.

Defeat 100 Headless Ones in Haunted Sectors. Candy Corner: Earn 17,500 Candy from activities.

Earn 17,500 Candy from activities. Local Haunts: Complete each Haunted Sector three times (EDZ, Moon, Europa, Nessus).

Complete each Haunted Sector three times (EDZ, Moon, Europa, Nessus). Mystery Meet: Purchase three Epic Mystery Gift Bags from Eva Levante.

Purchase three Epic Mystery Gift Bags from Eva Levante. Sniperstition: Defeat 100 combatants with sniper rifles.

Defeat 100 combatants with sniper rifles. Automatic Transmission: Defeat 300 combatants with auto rifles.

Defeat 300 combatants with auto rifles. Third Shot’s a Charm: Defeat 500 combatants with pulse rifles.

Defeat 500 combatants with pulse rifles. Shocking Conclusion: Defeat 1,000 targets with Arc energy.

Defeat 1,000 targets with Arc energy. Occult Ritual: Complete ritual activities, including Gambit, Strikes, and Crucible.

Complete ritual activities, including Gambit, Strikes, and Crucible. Strike the Deck: complete Vanguard Ops or Ketchcrash activities.

complete Vanguard Ops or Ketchcrash activities. Masked Bandit: Complete Crucible or Gambit matches while wearing a Festival Mask.

Complete Crucible or Gambit matches while wearing a Festival Mask. Happy Haunting Ground: Complete 35 Haunted Sectors.

How to gild the Ghost Writer title in Destiny 2

After you obtain your Ghost Writer title, it’s time to gild it and give it a snappy orange color by completing four additional triumphs. Much like Flamekeeper before it, Ghost Writer will stay gilded until the next Festival of the Lost takes place.