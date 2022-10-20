How to complete the One of Many triumph in Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost

Destiny 2‘s Festival of the Lost 2022 kicked off with a lot of influence from last year’s version of the event, reviving the Haunted Sectors playlist almost exactly as it was in 2021, with the addition of a new Lost Sector in the EDZ and the return of several mechanics and issues from Festival of the Lost 2021.

The introduction of event challenges in this year’s Festival of the Lost follows the mechanic’s debut after Solstice 2022. These challenges are a set of objectives players must complete if they want to obtain the Ghost Writer title or make the most out of their event passes (which cost 1,000 Silver, the same as a season). The One of Many challenge can be particularly troublesome to complete—either due to players burning down the bosses too quickly, to bad luck, or to a bug.

The One of Many triumph requires players to defeat all Headless Ones in each of the Haunted Sectors (Europa, Moon, Nessus, and the EDZ), which means players have at least four perfect runs ahead of them if they want to complete the challenge. There are several moving parts involved in completing this challenge, which can make it frustrating. If you’re matchmaking and don’t have a preset fireteam willing to chase this objective, odds are you may lose a few runs due to other guardians killing the boss before all Headless Ones have spawned, meaning you’ll have to brave the Haunted Sector playlist again. And since you can’t choose which Lost Sector you’ll load into, you’ll be at the mercy of RNG for another run.

Here’s how you can complete the One of Many challenge—and why you may be failing to defeat all the Headless Ones.

How to spawn all Headless Ones for the One of Many challenge in Destiny 2

You’ll need to spawn and defeat 15 Headless Ones if you’re looking to bag the One of Many challenge. This means you’ll have to hunt down the 10 Headless Ones needed to trigger the boss phase, then spawn and defeat five other Headless Ones as you can during the fight.

The boss phase will begin after you’ve defeated 10 Headless Ones (and possibly after a short wait, depending on how quick you were to the punch). After you’ve taken down the first third of its health, the boss will spawn summoning circles as part of its mechanics. Defeating these Headless Ones will make them drop Pumpkin Charges, which you can throw at the boss to break down its shields. The key to obtaining this challenge, however, is not rushing through the boss phase.

Image via Bungie

After you’ve cleared out the two summoning circles that the final boss spawns, you’ll have to break down the shields and lower the boss’ health to the final third. The boss will spawn the remaining three summoning circles, so spread out enough to summon all Headless Ones and defeat them. Land hits on all of them since not doing so could prevent the challenge from completing, according to a player report (though we got a completion without tagging all Headless Ones). After the enemies are gone, finish the boss and wait out the timer to see if your One of Many challenge progressed.

The hard part of getting this objective is working as a team. Since the Haunted Sector playlist matchmakes you with all sorts of players, there is no guarantee you’ll find players who won’t burn down the boss, causing the activity to end early and preventing you from putting another notch in the One of Many challenge.

Is Destiny 2‘s One of Many triumph bugged?

There are several reports about One of Many being bugged across social media. This means even if user error is a possibility, there’s also a chance you’ve followed the triumph’s requirement accordingly, but couldn’t score a completion due to a glitch.

Players have reported bugs that interfere with completion of the One of Many triumph, including on the Bungie forums and the Destiny 2 subreddit r/DestinyTheGame. The triumph can sometimes not complete even after players have defeated all 15 Headless Ones, and sometimes guardians may even miss Headless Ones spawns altogether, bringing the total before the boss to nine instead of the expected 10. Bungie’s official support account replied to a different forum post, confirming the team is investigating the possible bugs.

Outside of those bugs, however, make sure to summon and defeat all 15 Headless Ones before mowing down the boss, tagging them with any form of damage to make it easier to complete. If you still can’t complete the One of Many challenge, then odds are you likely encountered the bug.