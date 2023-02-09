How to get the Firmament emblem in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 brings players plenty of opportunities to show off their collections. Whether it’s through glowing weapon ornaments, unique shaders, and even just emblems, the game lets players adjust most cosmetics with different looks. While emblems may not be as fancy as Exotic ornaments, they can also draw the eyes of other players, and they also make for a frequent backdrop whenever the character menu opens.

Image via DestinyEmblemCollector

Destiny 2 added the Firmament emblem, which shows a minimalistic celestial body on a space backdrop. The celestial body disappears when in the character menu, but it continues to appear in the emblem in other instances.

This rare emblem is only available for a limited time, though. Here’s how you can get the Firmament emblem in Destiny 2 while it lasts.

Where to find the Firmament emblem in Destiny 2

The Firmament emblem isn’t unlocked in-game through regular means. Rather, it seems to be tied to the latest Prime Gaming bundle on Amazon. Looking through its page, the Sunshot Exotic bundle gives players the Sunshot hand cannon, the Red Dwarf ornament for Sunshot, the Jötuneer sparrow (in honor of the toaster-shaped Jötunn fusion rifle), and the Seraph Ghost projection.

When redeeming the bundle, however, players will find the Firmament emblem alongside the rest of the offerings you may have in Amanda Holliday’s inventory.

To grab your Firmament emblem, head to the Tower Hangar and speak with Amanda Holliday, who gives you Twitch-related rewards such as drops from Prime Gaming, the occasional Twitch drops, and rewards from some Twitch bounties, such as Trials XP if you react to 10 Trials matches with the Twitch extension.

Since the Firmament emblem is tied to a Prime Gaming drop, it may not be obtainable after the Sunshot Exotic bundle leaves the Prime Gaming shelves, which should be on March 8. If you guarantee your copy of the bundle, you can keep your eyes out for the improved Sunshot, which will apply Scorch starting with Lightfall.