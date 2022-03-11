Time to get familiar with The Witch Queen's new raid.

Destiny 2 received multiple new in-game titles in The Witch Queen, and the grind can now begin to equip them.

Along with “Gumshoe” and “Risen,” the third new title added in 2022’s DLC is “Disciple-Slayer.” It’s kind of a spoiler for those who haven’t completed the game’s new raid, but that’s no surprise, considering that this title’s objectives are all found within that activity.

It’s time to find five other Guardians to join you on a long series of adventures because the Disciple-Slayer title is all about playing a copious amount of The Witch Queen’s new raid, Vow of the Disciple.

You’ll have to slay the Disciple quite a few times to earn Disciple-Slayer, unsurprisingly, but there’s a lot more to it than that. This title is a challenging one to obtain and some of the objectives are time-gated, so it might be a while before anyone can equip this title in-game.

Here’s how to earn Disciple-Slayer in The Witch Queen.

How to get the Disciple-Slayer title in Destiny 2

Screengrab via Bungie

Raid: Vow of the Disciple

Trophies from the “Vow of the Disciple” raid in the Throne World.

Screengrab via Bungie

Collect every piece of loot found in the raid. This can be done for one class, so it does not have to include every piece of armor for all three. Just finish out the above items for one of the three classes.

Vow of the Disciple

Complete the “Vow of the Disciple” raid.

Master Difficulty: “Vow of the Disciple”

Complete the “Vow of the Disciple” raid on Master difficulty.

Clan Fieldtrip

Complete the “Vow of the Disciple” raid with a full fireteam of clanmates.

Together in the Deep

Complete all raid encounters with a fireteam made entirely of the same Guardian class.

Dark Charge

Complete all raid encounters with a fireteam made entirely of Arc subclasses.

Dark Flame

Complete all raid encounters with a fireteam made entirely of Solar subclasses.

Dark Abyss

Complete all raid encounters with a fireteam made entirely of Void subclasses.

Swift Destruction

Complete the “Swift Destruction” challenge.

This challenge will be added to the game at a later date.

On My Go

Only kill Abated Adherents when they’ve started attacking an Obelisk in Acquisition.

Do not kill the Scorn enemies named Abated Adherent until they begin shooting at the Obelisk in the middle of the encounter area.

Base Information

Complete the “Base Information” challenge.

This challenge will be added to the game at a later date.

Handle With Care

Defeat the Caretaker while having every member of your fireteam stun it at least once per floor.

All six members of your fireteam will have to stun the Caretaker by shooting the box on his back once it opens. This must be done on each of the encounter’s three different floors.

Defenses Down

Complete the “Defenses Down” challenge.

This challenge will be added to the game at a later date.

Glyph to Glyph

Kill each set of Glyphkeepers in Exhibition within 5 seconds of each other.

The Glyphkeepers that spawn during the Exhibition encounter must be killed nearly simultaneously.

Looping Catalyst

Complete the “Looping Catalyst” challenge.

This challenge will be added to the game at a later date.

Symmetrical Energy

Any energy deposit in Dominion must be accompanied by another deposit within 5 seconds.

Depositing energy during the final boss fight must be done almost simultaneously.

Pyramid Conqueror

Complete all encounter challenges on Master difficulty.

Secrets of the Sunken Pyramid

Loot hidden chests in the “Vow of the Disciple” raid.

There are two hidden chests to be found in the raid.

“Vow of the Disciple” Lore Book Unlocks

Unlock the “Vow of the Disciple” lore book.

These lore entries can be found by completing other challenges or by completing the “Preservation” mission in the Throne World and listening to Rhulk’s lore musings by interacting with podiums in the mission.