How to get the Dawning Memento (Rime Keepsake) in Destiny 2

The Dawning has a Memento now. Destiny 2’s end-of-year event is following suit after the 2023 Festival of the Lost, and players can add another new cosmetic to their collection. This item adds the Rime Keepsake shader to your weapons, enveloping them in a layer of ice.

Of course, the Dawning Memento comes with a few caveats. It only goes on crafted weapons (since it’s a Memento), and players can only carry one of them in their inventories at once. Still, this unique cosmetic can make your weapons look even flashier, and it’s a perfect choice for crafted Stasis weapons. (We’re still mourning the fact they can’t go on our Eyaslunas, but at least our Disparity is getting a new coat of paint.)

Here’s how you can unlock the Dawning Memento and the Rime Keepsake shader, based on official information.

Where to unlock the Dawning Memento in Destiny 2

Your first Dawning Memento is a reward for Eva Levante’s Winter Night quest, but you can earn more after completing this mission. The quest itself is straightforward, though it may take you some time to clear it.

Winter Night requires you to defeat combatants with regular snowballs, with upgraded snowballs, and to bake one Classic Butter Cookie for Eva Levante. This requires Taken Butter and Superb Texture, plus some Essence of Dawning. Getting Dawning Ingredients isn’t terribly tricky, but these are among the more complicated of the bunch since you’ll need Taken enemies and Super kills. The Coil is a great place to farm Taken enemies and get some Season of the Wish loot while you’re at it.

The upgraded snowballs will require you to grab three upgrades: Long Winter, Longer Winter, and Stay Frosty. Each costs 20 Dawning Spirit, so dust off that Starfarer 7M ship if you have it for an extra shot at obtaining ingredients. You can also grind bounties or complete event challenges for it, but Starfarer is by far the best in the long run.

After you’ve obtained your first Dawning Memento, you can open up A Gift in Return for a shot at obtaining more Mementos. This is similar to this year’s Festival of the Lost, which gave players a (small) chance of obtaining its event Memento by decoding the event’s Engrams.

Like last year, the Dawning is early into the beginning of a season, so players can take advantage of the novelty of Season of the Wish to gather ingredients and some Dawning Spirit. If you’re baking goodies, don’t forget to grab some of Eva Levante’s repeatable bounties, which grant you 10 Bright Dust each, and the weekly bounties also grant a good sum of Dust.