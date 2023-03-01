Lightfall is the latest expansion for Destiny 2, featuring a whole new journey and epic story. In this expansion, you must work with your fellow Guardians as darkness approaches. You’ll also have the opportunity to unlock a new power subclass, Strand, and enjoy many rewards and weapons.

In the campaign, you’ll experience several missions that will take you across the map in the hopes of saving the Traveler and the world. Mission One: First Contact is the first part of the campaign, where you’ll need to work your way through a few objectives, including gaining access to certain areas.

One of the areas you’ll need to gain access to requires the Chalice Keycard. So, how do you get the Chalice Keycard?

How to get the Chalice Keycard in Destiny 2 Lightfall

In this objective, you must go through a locked door to access the Reactor Room, which requires the Chalice Keycard.

As the quest guide states, you must get the Chalice Keycard to open it.

Screengrab via Bungie

To get it, you’ll need to follow the quest marker, which is close by and will lead you to a subfloor.

Screengrab via Bungie

As soon as you jump down to the subfloor, move inside, and you’ll see several Psions and Legionaries. Once you take care of the underlings and move further into the subfloor, you’ll see the Chalice Keymaster.

From here, all you need to do is defeat him, collect the keycard, and head back to the locked door and open it. Thankfully, locating the Chalice Keymaster and defeating him to gain the Chalice Keycard is relatively simple.