Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep is decidedly aquatic-themed, and so, too, is its title, which is only available for a limited time.

The title for Season of the Deep is Aquanaut, and players must complete 10 triumphs to unlock it before it’s gone forever once the season comes to an end in August 2023. Any Guardian looking to unlock it should get familiar with the seasonal questline and activities like Salvage and Deep Dive.

While there are 10 triumphs to complete at the outset, only eight of them are visible. The other two are hidden and unknown to players without a little bit of digging, and of course, a whole lot of diving.

Here’s all you need to know about the triumphs required to unlock the Aquanaut title in Destiny 2.

All Destiny 2 Aquanaut title triumphs

Weekly Wetwork Complete the “Into the Depths” quest each week. Challenge Accepted Unlock all of the Seasonal bonuses earned by completing Seasonal Challenges. Echo Relocation Reset your vendor rank with the Sonar Station that can be found in the HELM. Reprised Reckoning Defeat targets with Season of the Deep weapons. You will get additional progress for Guardians. Big Fish Defeat each unique boss in the Salvage activity (Weekly Rotation) Down the Drain Defeat each unique boss in the Deep Dives activity. Pressurized Deep (Secret Triumph) Complete a Deep Dive with Pressure Trials active on each encounter. This is a secret Triumph Quantity Over Quality Catch fish at any pond. Ambitious Angler Catch an Exotic fish at any pond. Words and Action (Secret Triumph) Destroy each Pyramid object hidden beneath the Deep and hear Xivu Arath’s words.

While most of the triumphs are self-explanatory, two of them are hidden and take a bit of extra work to get done. So when you’re finished fishing and completing the season’s new dungeon, you’ve got some more jobs to complete.

Here’s how to finish the two hidden triumphs for the Aquanaut title in Destiny 2: Season of the Deep.

Destiny 2 Pressurized Deep triumph

This triumph requires completing a Deep Dive seasonal activity with a Pressure Trial active on all of the encounters throughout the mission. We’ve found that it’s a challenging triumph to finish, so try to find a fireteam to work through it with.

This video guide shows how to get tier seven rewards in Deep Dive, which is what’s needed to unlock the Pressurized Deep triumph.

Destiny 2 Words and Action triumph

This triumph must be completed in the secret exotic mission to secure the Wicked Implement scout rifle. You need to shoot seven hidden pyramid cruxes throughout the mission to unlock the triumph.

This video guide shows the location of all seven cruxes throughout the mission.

