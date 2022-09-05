How to get the A Bit of Coin emblem in Destiny 2

Emblems are some of the most distinguishing features in Destiny 2. They are visible to yourself whenever you open your profile, to yourself and the rest of your fireteam whenever you’re in Orbit, and to all your Bungie friends when they open the Roster tab. Season of Plunder added a new emblem to the collections tab, and though it’s not pirate-themed as players expected (that’s up to the Solo Flawless Grasp of Avarice completion), it can still stand out among the competition.

In the fireteam list, the emblem shows a single star on an orange-to-yellow gradient that reaches around the middle of the emblem, and the rest of it seems to show a meteor shower or another celestial event. On the character screen, the large star on the left disappears, and the meteor shower extends until the end of the screen.

The colors of the A Bit of Coin emblem certainly make it stand out, and the design can be reminiscent of the Orbital Cartographer emblem you get on the Moon, making it an intriguing choice to display in your profile. Here’s how you can add it to your collection.

Image via Light.gg Image via Light.gg

How to unlock the A Bit of Coin emblem in Destiny 2

The A Bit of Coin emblem is available after you reset your rank with the Star Chart for the first time. The Star Chart vendor won’t outright show you there’s an emblem up for grabs, however, since it’s not featured alongside the other rank-up rewards (including the Ascendant Shard you get on your first reset). As soon as you hit reset, you’ll receive the A Bit of Coin emblem as a bonus.

Screengrab via Bungie

Players are bound to reset their Star Chart at least once, since Season of Plunder is a few weeks longer than its recent predecessors and the seasonal title requires you to finish all Cryptic Quatrains quests, with the last unlocking at level 16. To reset your rank, you must reach the end of rank 16 and have available room for an Ascendant Shard, because the game won’t let you reset your rank without claiming the reward.

If you’re looking to grind Savvy with the Star Chart to obtain more goodies, the best way is by doing seasonal activities, with Master Ketchcrash providing a substantial chunk of XP. It’s also a good way to obtain Map Fragments, which are required to dig up loot in Expedition missions. Either way, just engaging with Expedition and Ketchcrash will be enough to get you through a full reset.