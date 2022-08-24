Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder has all the hallmarks of a classic pirate adventure: ship-to-ship combat, buried loot, pirate lords to take down, and a ragtag crew to hire. All that was missing was the mysterious riddles leading to hidden treasure, which Season of Plunder now has through the Cryptic Quatrains quests.

The Cryptic Quatrain quest is split up into multiple parts, with each available at the Star Chart vendor in the H.E.L.M. Each successive part of Cryptic Quatrain requires a certain reputation level to be met through playing the seasonal activities, with part one requiring rank seven, part two requiring rank 10, and part three requiring rank 16.

While parts one and two of the quest award players with fragments of a Crude Cipher to slot into the Captain’s Atlas, part three instead includes what is listed as a “buried Exotic accessory.” This no doubt suggests that completion of the first two quest steps will point players in the direction of what could be Season of Plunder’s second Exotic weapon, making Cryptic Quatrain a set of riddles worth chasing as you gradually unlock each successive step.

But those same riddles might potentially trip up some players in their pursuit of the treasure hidden behind them, so here are our solutions for the pirate riddles in Destiny 2’s Cryptic Quatrains quest.

All pirate riddle solutions for Cryptic Quatrains in Destiny 2

How to complete Cryptic Quatrains I

Screengrab via Bungie

After picking up the Small Treasure Beacon reward from the Star Chart vendor in the H.E.L.M, you’ll be presented with the first of four riddles in your quest inventory. Each of these riddles has purposefully deceptive lines, but the solution is tied to the words highlighted in gold. This first riddle in Cryptic Qautrains I is fairly simple, with the highlighted words lining up perfectly to give you your first step: “begin search on moon.”

To complete the riddle, travel to either of the Moon’s landing zones—Sanctuary and Sorrow’s Harbor—and you will be automatically granted the second step of the quest.

Screengrab via Bungie

The second riddle gives you a specific location on the Moon to investigate. The highlighted “harbor” and “sorrow” point you in the direction of Sorrow’s Harbor, while “lost” and “revelation” reference Sorrow’s Harbor’s Lost Sector called K1 Revelation. To solve this riddle and get the next step, simply head to the Lost Sector and loot the chest upon completing a run of it. Opening the chest will grant you the next riddle.

Screengrab via Bungie

Step three of Cryptic Quatrains I will have you completing a Strike. For this riddle, the four highlighted words piece together a clear picture of the intended destination, which is the Fallen S.A.B.E.R strike that is available in the Cosmodrome. Completing this riddle only requires a single run through the strike, the fourth and final riddle will be made available once the strike boss has been defeated and the final chest looted.

Screengrab via Bungie

Unlike the previous pirate riddles, each solution taking you through a pre-existing piece of gameplay, the final riddle in Cryptic Quatrains I will guide you to the buried treasure that the quest rewards. That buried treasure just so happens to be on Europa, close by to the landing zone in the Eventide Ruins. The highlighted “hook” and “cranes” text references the dormant cranes that surround the entrance to Riis Reborn, all of which overlook the location of the dig site.

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

The dig site itself is luckily easy to spot once you’re near to its location, donned in the same bright green paint that the treasure spots have in the seasonal Expedition activity. Search the spot marked by the X and you will uncover the first of two Crude Cipher fragments, completing the Cryptic Quatrains I quest.