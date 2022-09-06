Chroma Rush captured the hearts of fans longing for a potent 720rpm auto rifle in Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer, and Sweet Sorrow followed suit just a couple of seasons later. This Season of the Risen auto rifle is a stellar addition to the Energy slot, bringing in a top contender among 720rpm rifles with an Arc element to match.

Sweet Sorrow brings a good perk pool with some good all-around stats, though it benefits from specific parts and perks. All in all, the weapon itself feels fairly good, and with its Arc element, provides room for plenty of synergies with Arc 3.0.

As a bonus, Sweet Sorrow comes with the Land Tank trait from Season of Risen weapons, which increases your Resilience briefly after getting a kill with a weapon that has this trait. This can give you a boost in survivability, especially with Resilience’s place in the post-Haunted meta.

Here’s how you can get Sweet Sorrow and which perks you should aim to have on it.

How to get Sweet Sorrow in Destiny 2

Sweet Sorrow is available from Season of the Risen’s PsiOps Battlegrounds activities, which is available as a part of the season pass. If you have the Season of the Risen season pass (or The Witch Queen‘s Deluxe edition), you should have access to Season of the Risen, including PsiOps Battlegrounds.

Though Sweet Sorrow can drop randomly from Season of the Risen PsiOps Battlegrounds, you can also focus it on the War Table at the H.E.L.M. With the Deepsight Requisition upgrade, you get a guaranteed Deepsight weapon of your choice every week, which means you can eventually obtain the Patterns needed to craft it.

Sweet Sorrow PvE god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (with a Counterbalance Stock mod for 100 recoil direction)

(with a Counterbalance Stock mod for 100 recoil direction) Magazine: Tactical Mag , Flared Magwell, or Accurized Rounds

, Flared Magwell, or Accurized Rounds First perk (third column): Perpetual Motion , Stats For All (Honorable mention: Triple Tap)

, Stats For All (Honorable mention: Triple Tap) Second perk (fourth column): One For All or Demolitionist (Honorable mention: Vorpal Weapon)

Perpetual Motion vs. Stats For All vs. Triple Tap

Though Sweet Sorrow has some solid stats all around, Perpetual Motion and Stats For All help boost those stats even further, and both have fairly simple triggers that ensure plenty of uptime. Stats For All triggers by shooting three different enemies and synergizes with the wonderful One For All, while Perpetual Motion only requires you to keep moving to activate.

Triple Tap is a good way to delay a reload by refilling one round in your magazine every three precision shots, and it can proc fairly often due to Sweet Sorrow’s long magazine size. That said, it only delays your reload a bit, while both Perpetual Motion and Stats For All boost reload speed as well as a slew of other attributes.

Auto-Loading Holster vs. Killing Wind vs. Pulse Monitor

We didn’t pick these ones for our god roll, and for good reason. Auto-Loading Holster is a good comfort perk while Killing Wind is amazing for PvP (and one of the few PvP-centric options Sweet Sorrow has in stock). Pulse Monitor can come in handy, though it’s circumstantial. That said, the stat bonuses from Perpetual Motion and Stats For All (or the comfort from Triple Tap) are hard to pass up.

One For All vs. Demolitionist vs. Vorpal Weapon

One For All will bring you the most bang for your buck when it comes to sheer damage. Shooting three different enemies will give you a hefty damage increase, and if you have Stats For All in the third column, it will also noticeably improve your range, stability, reload, and handling, all in one go.

Though it’s tempting to go with One For All, Demolitionist will offer you grenade energy upon a kill with this weapon, which can be invaluable in grenade-based builds. If you’re looking exclusively for damage on your weapon, Demolitionist can’t compete with One For All, but the utility it brings might just be the perk your build needs.

Vorpal Weapon, on the other hand, is a much cheaper (though less universal) alternative. Vorpal Weapon is a 20-percent damage boost against bosses and minibosses. It can be particularly good for stunning Champions whenever an anti-Champion mod rolls around for auto rifles, though One For All will provide a bigger bonus against all enemies when activated.