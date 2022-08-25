How to get Plundered Umbral Energy in Destiny 2: Season of Plunder

Collecting materials and resources in Destiny 2 is fun, but it’s just more satisfying when it’s stuff you’ve plundered from an opposing pirate captain. Season 18, Season of Plunder, is all about finding treasure, raiding ships, and plundering as much as you can, and you can plunder the new seasonal weapons provided you get your hands on some Plundered Umbral Energy.

Plundered Umbral Energy is needed to focus Umbral Engrams at the Star Chart located at the H.E.L.M. The Umbral Engrams can be focused into Basic Spoils (a piece of armor or a specific weapon foundry), Armor Spoils (a specific piece of seasonal armor), or Weapon Spoils (a specific seasonal weapon).

Acquiring Plundered Umbral Energy is a rather straightforward process, but it requires a few steps to complete.

How to get Plundered Umbral Energy during Season of Plunder

Plundered Umbral Energy is acquired by using Treasure Maps at the end of the Expedition runs. Expedition is a new matchmade PvE activity where a fireteam collects and defends a treasure hoard, and if they have a treasure map constructed, they can open additional chests at the end of Expeditions that contain Plundered Umbral Energy.

How do you craft Treasure Maps?

Image via Bungie

During the seasonal questline, players will be given a Captain’s Atlas that is used to craft Treasure Maps. The Atlas sits in your quest log. In the Atlas, players can craft basic treasure maps using Map Fragments and Treasure Coordinates.

Image via Bungie

Map Fragments are acquired by completing the other Season of the Plunder PvE activity, Ketshcrash. Treasure Coordinates are earned by completing strikes, Crucible matches, Gambit matches, and other activities. You can improve the amount of Treasure Coordinates you earn by unlocking the Under One Banner upgrade from the Pirate Crew menu of the Star Chart.

Once you have enough Treasure Coordinates and Map Fragments, combine them in your Captain’s Atlas. The next time you complete an Expedition, you should now be able to open an additional chest containing Plundered Umbral Energy.