How to get Lair Keys in Destiny 2: Season of the Wish

Season of the Wish is the final Destiny 2 season before The Final Shape, running from Nov. 28 to June 4, and tasks the Guardians with assisting Riven to secure one final wish. To gain access to all the Ahamkara’s treasures, though, you’ll need to hunt down keys.

If you’ve played previous seasons this year, the Lair Key will be a familiar consumable item. Lair Keys are vital to acquiring additional rewards from seasonal activity completions. That’s important if you want to cut down on the grind and get your hands on the best rolls of the new weapons sooner rather than later.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Lair Key in Destiny 2’s Season of the Wish.

What is a Lair Key in Destiny 2?

Riven will keep her treasures close to her ephemeral chest without keys to unlock them. Image via Bungie

Lair Keys are a seasonal currency in Season of the Wish that are automatically consumed when opening Lair Chests. The Lair Chests can be found within the two seasonal activities, Riven’s Lair and The Coil, once a fireteam has completed a run. While you can open a Lair Chest without a Lair Key, the key grants you significantly better rewards.

You can only hold onto a limited amount of Lair Keys in your inventory at any given moment, so you’re encouraged to access the seasonal activities and make use of them regularly.

Where to find Lair Keys in Destiny 2

Lair Keys can be earned through a variety of different methods, depending on your preferred choice of activity.

Seasonal activities

You can get Lair Keys as a random reward after clearing pathways in both Riven’s Lair and The Coil during Season of the Wish. As The Coil allows you to potentially clear multiple pathways in one run, the amount of Lair Keys you can earn from one activity completion is increased.

Riven is prepared to give you a few freebies in the early stages. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you complete these seasonal activities and level up with the Spirit of Riven vendor in the H.E.L.M, you can also acquire a few free Lair Keys from the third and fifth rank-up reward, respectively.

General activities

Players can obtain Lair Keys as a random drop from activity completions throughout the system. This includes the ritual playlists like Vanguard Ops and Gambit, all the way down to Public Events, but the drop rate here appears to be much lower than it is within Season of the Wish’s seasonal activities based on our own playtesting.

This method will be useful for players that want to passively earn keys while doing other weekly challenges and pursuing non-seasonal loot, but it isn’t recommended as a farming strategy if you’re specifically looking for Lair Keys.

Season pass

The season pass will give you a few Lair Keys, but not many. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Some Lair Key rewards are scattered throughout Season of the Wish’s season pass in the same way previous seasonal keys were. As with the rank-up rewards with Spirit of Riven though, this only accounts for four Lair Keys total, rather than being a consistent method of obtaining them. By the time you reach the majority of the keys in the season pass, you will have earned a plethora of Lair Keys from other activities along the way.