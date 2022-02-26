How to get Helium Filaments in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has plenty of scenic views, whether in the Dreaming City’s ethereal landscape or in the regal halls of Savathûn’s Throne World. Sometimes, though, players must stop looking at the views for a bit to pick up destination materials. These resources are present in specific destinations and players can exchange them for other goods with Master Rahool, including upgrade materials and Glimmer.

Each destination has its own material and they’re not normally obtainable outside of their own destinations, with specific exceptions. Players can get packages of planetary materials from the season pass or exchange them for Rahool, but the easiest way is to pluck them from their respective nodes.

Helium Filaments spawn everywhere on the Moon, meaning players can stumble upon them fairly easily. These nodes look like glowing orange filaments, and guardians can walk up to them and interact with them to collect a small amount of them per node.

Screengrab via Bungie

If you’re looking to make the most out of collecting nodes, equip Ghost mods like Resource Detector and Bountiful Harvest. Resource mods highlight nodes from afar, with higher tiers having a bigger range. Bountiful Harvest, on the other hand, gives you a chance of obtaining extra materials when collecting a node.

If you’re looking to stock up on a large amount of Helium Filaments, though, you can purchase them in bulk when Master Rahool sells them in the Tower.

Helium Filaments can be used to purchase upgrade materials and even come as an added cost to purchasing Exotics from the Monument to Lost Lights. After enough progress in the Shadowkeep campaign, the Lectern of Enchantment will exchange 25 Helium Filaments for one Phantasmal Fragment, and 20 of them can be exchanged for a Phantasmal Core. This exchange rate means you’ll need to collect 500 Helium Filaments for a Phantasmal Core, though.