Harsh Language is a Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2 that has been around since the title first released in 2017. Its value lies in how effective it is at clearing out mobs in PvE modes. In Destiny 2 Lightfall, a new version of it has been re-introduced, and unlike its predecessor which was only a Rare Weapon, this one is a Legendary Weapon. What’s more, it deals Void Damage and has Wave Frame, making it even more effective at clearing mobs.

It’s a handy tool for players to have in their arsenal, especially if clearing raids is their number one priority. But how hard is it to obtain, and is it worth the trouble?

How to get Harsh Language in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Harsh Language is a Legendary World Drop, so the main way to obtain it is via Legendary Engrams received as rewards for completing public events or found in chests throughout the map. Finding it is chance-based, however, so a bit of luck is required. Still, it’s only a matter of time before a player will come across one if they’ve found and opened enough Legendary Engrams.

Alternatively, players can also purchase Harsh Language directly from Banshee-44 in the Courtyard of The Last City for 30 Legendary Shards and 7000 Glimmer.

The only way to earn Legendary Shards, however, is by dismantling Legendary or Exotic Weapons and Armor.

Screengrab via Bungie

Harsh Language’s attributes can vary. The ideal one will have Volatile Launch or Counter Mass as the barrel, High-Velocity Rounds as the magazine, Envious Assassin and Destabilizing Rounds as the perks, Reload Speed or Velocity as the Masterwork, and a Major Spec as the Mod. This is what is considered to be the ‘god roll’ attributes for PvE content.