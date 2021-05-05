How to get Destiny 2’s Sequence Flourish emblem in Season of the Splicer

A new emblem from an ARG, with possibly more to come.

Bungie loves its alternate reality games. The developer has employed ARG’s several different times throughout Destiny’s lifespan—and the latest one could have big implications in Season of the Splicer and beyond.

To sum it up shortly, a number of Destiny Twitch streamers and YouTubers received some video clips on social media. When putting the video clips together, it created a three-by-three grid of numbers and running the binary code through an ASCII converter helped create a code.

That code that was created was nine characters, which is exactly how the redeemable codes on Bungie.net’s website work. Inputting the code on the site unlocks the Sequence Flourish emblem.

There could be more than meets the eye to the emblem. But for now, it’s a cool-looking emblem to add to your collection in-game—and that’s still pretty awesome. Here’s how to get it.

How to get Sequence Flourish emblem in Destiny 2

Emblem code: 7D4-PKR-MD7

Take the code and head to Bungie.net, where you must log in with the linked platform of your choice, whichever you play Destiny 2 on. Enter the code on the Redeem Codes page and the emblem will appear under your Collections tab in-game the next time you log on to the game.