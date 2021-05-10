How to get Destiny 2 free loot from Prime Gaming on Twitch

Destiny 2 and sweet loot go hand-in-hand. It’s the whole point of the game, really—hunting down that sweet, sweet, sweet loot.

Loot is not just for random drops in Strikes and raids, though. Loot can also be earned on Twitch. And the best part is, it’s free. Well, kind of. You’ll need to be a member of Amazon Prime and link your Twitch account to your Amazon account to earn free loot in Destiny 2.

Twitch, Prime Gaming, and Destiny have a deal to bring free loot to Prime Gaming members on a monthly basis. You can grab a free Exotic weapon to help rock your enemies in Crucible or take down a raid boss that’s been giving you problems, all included with your Amazon Prime subscription.

Here’s how to get free Destiny 2 loot on Twitch.

How to get Destiny 2 Twitch Prime Gaming loot

Head on over to Twitch and log in with your Prime Gaming account, which must be linked to an account with Amazon Prime, and click on the crown in the top right of the screen. That will open up all of the recent Prime Gaming loot drops, including whatever is on offer from Destiny 2.

Screengrab via Twitch

Clicking the claim button will bring you to Destiny 2’s Prime Gaming page, where the full list of loot drops will be found. There’s scheduled to be one loot drop each month in 2021, so make sure to check back each month to grab whatever is available before it’s gone.

Each monthly drop includes things like an Exotic weapon, an ornament for that weapon, a Ghost shell and/or a Sparrow, and sometimes more. It’s great for newer players to fill out their collections, but a lot of the loot drops are filled with older items that longtime players most likely already have.