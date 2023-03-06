How to get Cadmus Ridge Lancecap in Destiny 2

There is always new content to look forward to in Destiny 2. Each season, a new exotic armor joins the ranks for each of the game’s classes, but with each large expansion like Lightfall, there are multiple new ones to chase down.

As part of 2023’s expansion, Destiny 2 added two new armors for each of the game’s three classes. For Titans, there’s a new armor for the Strand subclass, but Stasis has finally gotten some love with a very cool new exotic helmet as well.

Here’s how to secure one of the newest Titan exotics in Destiny 2.

How to unlock Cadmus Ridge Lancecap in Destiny 2

There are two ways to unlock the new exotic Titan helmet in Lightfall, and one of them is way easier than the other.

The first way to earn the Lancecap is to play through the Lightfall campaign on your Titan on Legendary difficulty. Once you finish the campaign, Nimbus will present you with the choice to choose from one of the two new exotics in the game, the other being the Abeyant Leap leg armor.

The other way is a tad more challenging. You will need to finish a Legendary Lost Sector, which is an 1830 Power level activity. This must be done whenever helmet armor is in rotation for that day’s Legendary Lost Sector.

Keep an eye out for whenever helmets are available as the armor slot of the day for each day’s Legendary Lost Sector. You’re not guaranteed the get the Lancecap, or any exotic for that matter, but the drop rate for unacquired armor in that slot is increased. So if the Lancecap is the only helmet you’re missing, you will likely get it within a few tries, but nothing is guaranteed.

What does Cadmus Ridge Lancecap do in Destiny 2?

Screengrab via Bungie

Cadmus Ridge Lancecap is built around the Diamond Lance Aspect in the Stasis subclass for Titans.

Diamond Lance Titan Aspect: Shatter or defeat targets with Stasis abilities to create a Stasis Lance. Throw the lance to freeze targets on impact; slam the lance to the ground to freeze targets in a small area.

Diamond Lances drop from enemies once the Aspect is acquired via the Aspect of Interference quest from the Exo Stranger on Europa. The Lances are a fun way to play as the Stasis Titan, and this exotic helmet enhances is in a big way.

Here’s just how much Cadmus Ridge Lancecap makes Diamond Lances better.

Cadmus Ridge Lancecap armor perk: Lancer’s Vigil – Diamond Lances create Stasis Crystals on impact when thrown, with more crystals created by hitting bosses and vehicles. While using a Stasis subclass and behind your rally barricade, rapid precision hits and combatant final blows with a Stasis weapon creates a Diamond Lance near you.

Basically, it’s going to be a Diamond Lance party once you have Cadmus Ridge Lancecap equipped. It may not be the best-looking exotic there is, but it’s definitely fun and useful in these Diamond Lance builds.