How to get Ballidorse Wrathweavers in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s Lightfall expansion has landed, bringing in several new Exotics to the mix. Each class got two armor pieces, and that adds up with the multiple Exotic weapons available as part of the Lightfall post-campaign and even the Season Pass’ Verglas Curve Exotic bow.

While Verglas Curve and its catalyst definitely help out Stasis builds, the new Ballidorse Wrathweavers Warlock Exotic can also change up how the first Darkness-based subclass behaves by leaning into its Super. Here’s how you can get Ballidorse Wrathweavers and what it does.

How to unlock Ballidorse Wrathweavers in Destiny 2

There are two paths you can take when it comes to unlocking Ballidorse Wrathweavers in Destiny 2. You can get it from a Legend or Master Lost Sector whenever that Lost Sector is awarding gauntlets. You can also get it by completing the Lightfall campaign on Legendary difficulty. When you’ve wrapped up all missions on Legend and finished the campaign quest, Nimbus will offer you one of the two new Exotics.

You can pick up either Ballidorse Wrathweavers or Swarmers by completing the campaign, and both will come with 65 attribute points spread out over a balanced roll. This is a huge step up from Shadowkeep and The Witch Queen, whose Exotics would drop with a terrible 48 roll in Collections.

If you don’t unlock Ballidorse Wrathweavers through the campaign, your only choice will be farming it by Legend or Master Lost Sectors when gauntlets are in rotation. Lost Sector drops favor items you haven’t unlocked yet, so the drop rate will be skewed towards Ballidorse Wrathweavers if you’ve already obtained other Exotics.

What does Ballidorse Wrathweavers do in Destiny 2?

Ballidorse Wrathweavers enhance the Stasis Warlock’s Super, letting its wielder use it more aggressively.

“Your Winter’s Wrath Shockwave deals increased shatter damage,” its description reads. “Allies in range of your Shockwave gain an overshield and increased damage with Stasis weapons.”

Ballidorse Wrathweavers can come in handy due to the Lightfall buildcrafting changes, which put orbs of power in a major spot. More players are creating them more often, so Supers can actually see more usage now. This Exotic allows a Warlock to use their Super and lead the charge, freezing waves of enemies and giving allies an overshield while they’re within the radius of their shockwave.

That said, Ballidorse Wrathweavers face steady competition when it comes to Stasis Exotics. Warlocks also have access to Osmiomancy Gloves in The Witch Queen, which grants them an extra Coldsnap grenade charge. This can be used to instantly freeze enemies or to create an extra Stasis turret with the Bleak Watcher Aspect. Still, Ballidorse Wrathweavers might offer a change of pace.