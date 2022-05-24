Few hand cannons can inspire a following like Austringer did in Destiny 2. The opulent hand cannon was part of the Menagerie loot when it launched in season seven and there were plenty of reasons for players to chase it at the time—including an ornament, which is a relatively rare precedent for a Legendary weapon.

Austringer was one of the many weapons that had its Power Level capped (“sunset”) in Beyond Light, making it nearly unusable in most activities with Power Level advantages enabled and in high-end content. This pushed it into more of a decoration than a weapon, and nostalgic players would keep it in their vaults as a relic of an older time or even use it to shoot the occasional Dregs or other low-level enemies in Patrol areas or Strikes. For most content where Power Level mattered, though, it was hard to bring an Austringer to the mix.

With Season of the Haunted, however, Austringer is back without a Power Level cap and with a new suite of perks that can make it a top contender among 140rpm Kinetic hand cannons. Whether you’re a veteran looking to relive the glory days or a newcomer trying to understand what the fuss was about, here’s how to get your own Austringer.

How to get Austringer in Destiny 2

Starting in Season of the Haunted, Austringer can drop from the Derelict Leviathan, the new (but also old) Patrol area that was released alongside the season. Though veteran players will be familiar with it, they can also expect a new, macabre overhaul to the area.

The Derelict Leviathan is available for all players even if they didn’t buy the season, which should offer all guardians plenty more to do during Season of the Haunted and for the rest of Year Five.