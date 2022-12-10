How to get all Devilish Recordings hidden collectibles in Spire of the Watcher in Destiny 2

The Vex of the Sol Divisive, an ancient vault of Tex Mechanica loot and the secrets of Rasputin might be at the heart of the new Spire of the Watcher dungeon in Destiny 2, but a different shadowy figure is the source of its hidden collectibles.

After making her escape at the conclusion of Season of Plunder, Eramis returns with stashed away audio logs for Guardians to find within the depths of this Seraph facility. Beyond their role in further fleshing out her character and motives, the devilish recordings—of which there are six in total—also need to be collected for one of the dungeon’s triumphs.

Collecting all six recordings will net players the “Devil in the Details” triumph, one of the 10 triumphs required to earn Spire of the Watcher’s title “WANTED”. Fortunately, the devilish recordings aren’t too tucked away and are easily accessible once you know where to look. All of the recordings can be picked up prior to the boss encounter against Akelous as well, which makes the triumph quick to tackle.

How to get all Devilish Recordings in Destiny 2‘s Spire of the Watcher dungeon

Devilish recording #1

The first hidden collectible can be found in the room players fall down into after the opening encounter of the dungeon. After entering Ishtar Chronoscopic Analysis, the devilish recording will be hidden on an upper platform on the opposite side of the room to the exit.

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

Devilish recording #2

After making your way into the Reactor Firewall location and sliding down the set of pipes bathed in red light, the second recording will be located beneath the catwalk ahead of you. It’s easy enough to slip through the exposed metal framework, and the collectible will be on a small monitor screen to the left.

Screengrab via Bungie

Devilish recording #3

The third collectible is found within the open platforming section that follows soon after, sitting on one of the monitors on the upper catwalks. Jump across the series of small suspended platforms highlighted by their attached red lights. Once you’ve clambered up onto the catwalk, there will be a small platform jutting out of the wall behind you in a blind spot on the right side. You can use this to jump around to a set of catwalks on the other side of that wall. There, you will find both the devilish recording and the dungeon’s first bonus chest a little further on.

Screengrab via Bungie

Devilish recording #4

The fourth recording is found in the same area, right before you take the anti-gravity lift into the upper sections of the spire. This collectible is hidden on a platform to the left of the catwalk that houses the lift, and requires a bit of a leap of faith to reach, even if the jump itself isn’t as large as it initially seems.

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

Devilish recording #5

The fifth devilish recording is found in the room that also houses the rally banner for the Spire Ascent encounter. When facing the rally banner summoning circle, simply reverse back onto the raised floor directly behind it and you will find the audio log on one of the monitors.

Screengrab via Bungie

Devilish recording #6

The final devilish recording that you need is found only moments after the completion of the Spire Ascent encounter. In the control room that you walk through before platforming your way up to the roof to face Akelous, you’ll see another collectible lighting up the screen of one monitor placed up against the window.

Screengrab via Bungie

Collecting all six of them will grant you the “Devil in the Details” triumph, which not only makes progress toward Spire of the Watcher’s seal and title but will also improve the drop rate chance of the dungeon’s Exotic bow Hierarchy of Needs. It’s a win-win scenario, even if Eramis’s voice alone wasn’t reason enough to nab the collectibles this time around.