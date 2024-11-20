How to get the Alethonym Catalyst in Destiny 2

The Alethonym Catalyst arrived with Revenant’s Act Two, bringing a new trick to the unique Stasis-based Exotic grenade launcher. This translates to a welcome boost in damage but lacks the fanfare of some Exotic catalysts (like the Huckleberry’s Kinetic Tremors added in Revenant).

Fans who hoped for a Stasis synergy may be disappointed with the catalyst since it’s another ready-to-slot perk rather than a unique addition. Still, it’s hard to complain about an easily activated bump in damage.

Here’s what the Alethonym Catalyst does in Destiny 2 and how to unlock it, starting with Revenant’s Act Two.

How to unlock the Alethonym Catalyst in Destiny 2

By the time you reach the catalyst, you also have the Alethonym ornament. Image via Bungie

The Alethonym Catalyst unlocks after reaching rank 145 in the Revenant season pass. The catalyst was time-gated so far since ranks 100 to 150 are locked to the beginning of Act Two. If you have any unredeemed seasonal challenges, the new act is a good opportunity to claim them if you want to rush to rank 145. They’re also a good source of XP and Bright Dust, so there’s plenty of reason to go after those challenges.

If you don’t get the Alethonym Catalyst in Revenant, this powerful item isn’t lost forever. Rank 145 “rewards the Exotic weapon catalyst from the current season pass, along with any applicable season pass Exotic weapon catalyst from past episodes.” Episode: Heresy may have the same feature, so don’t be afraid of missing out if you’re late to the party.

What does the Alethonym Catalyst do in Destiny 2?

The Alethonym Catalyst grants One For All to the Stasis-based grenade launcher. This is a somewhat bland perk, given Alethonym’s unique design, but that hardly affects its firepower. One For All brings a good bump to damage when damaging three enemies. Due to Alethonym’s wide area of effect, infinite ammo, and consistent damage output, you’re bound to get decent uptime with its newly added trait.

While the perk was kept somewhat under wraps, the Revenant Act One livestream showed off the grenade launcher used in Onslaught: Salvation. Paying attention to the buffs onscreen revealed Alethonym had One For All. When this wasn’t baked into the weapon itself, players assumed it would be a part of the catalyst.

That said, some fans weren’t all that happy with the choice of perk. Users bashed Alethonym’s catalyst on social media, with many requests to change it to something else. Chill Clip was a common request (which would be expected of a Stasis weapon), and parts of the community wished it would tap into Stasis more. That said, One For All does provide a noticeable damage boost. If you’re enjoying Alethonym, you should put its catalyst on whenever you have a chance.

