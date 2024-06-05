How to fix error code Cloudberry in Destiny 2

Another day, another Destiny 2 error code. This time, we’re looking at error code CLOUDBERRY, which many players have noticed midway through a cutscene or a mission, kicking them back to orbit or to the login screen.

Recommended Videos

The CLOUDBERRY error is particularly annoying as I’ve noticed it pop up and immediately end my The Final Shape campaign missions. My progress was not saved, meaning I had to start over from the beginning. Here’s what we know about the CLOUDBERRY error in Destiny 2 and a few fixes you can try.

Causes for the CLOUDBERRY error in Destiny 2

Many players ran into CLOUDBERRY errors at the launch of The Final Shape. Image via Bungie

Bungie has shared very little on its troubleshooting page for the CLOUDBERRY error, noting it as a “general networking error.” You’ll likely encounter this issue following a server restart or an expansion launch like The Final Shape where servers are strained to the max trying to fit eager new and returning players in.

From an outdated game to difficulties communicating with Bungie’s servers, the CLOUDBERRY error in Destiny 2 is almost certainly not on your end—but there are steps you can take to ensure no issues with your connection or device.

Fixes for the CLOUDBERRY error in Destiny 2

To start, restart both the game and your internet connection. It’s recommended you power off your modem at the wall and wait a minute before turning everything back on. Let your modem cycle and reset, then attempt to launch Destiny 2 and start a mission.

If the error continues, try an alternate connection, such as a mobile hotspot. If the error goes away, it’s likely there is a problem with your original connection, in which case Bungie recommends you follow its Network Troubleshooting Guide.

However, if after using an alternate connection you still receive the CLOUDBERRY error, be sure to check Bungie Help on X/Twitter or the official Destiny 2 site: There may be ongoing maintenance or server issues affecting your ability to play. If so, it’s likely many others are encountering CLOUDBERRY errors and you’ll need to wait for Bungie to rectify the problem.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy