How to fix error code Cabbage in Destiny 2

Weasels, cats, arugulas, cabbages… While that may sound like you’re on a farm, they are actually Destiny 2 error messages and each brings its own meaning. Error code Cabbage, for instance, means something might be wrong with your router settings. And though it’s not a common sight like error code CAT, it can still throw a spanner in the works of a gaming session.

Despite its arcane nature, error code Cabbage could be caused by connection issues, and it may even appear due to a Bungie-sided issue. Here’s what this error means and why you could be getting it.

What is error code Cabbage in Destiny 2?

Error code Cabbage is generally related to your router, according to the official Bungie Help page on that error. Its official description says the error message “may occur when router settings block communications to or from Destiny services,” and the troubleshooting page recommends tinkering with some settings on your router and firewall. Connecting your device through a wired connection could also have improved results. That page also outlines the steps for fixing the issues.

Before messing with your router or firewall, however, there might be simpler fixes. Error code Cabbage generally means a client-side issue with the router or firewall, but there’s a chance the problems could lie on Bungie’s side of the connection to the Destiny 2 servers, however—and in that case, it has nothing to do with your internet.

Why am I getting error code Cabbage in Season of the Witch?

Since the connection is two-way, the issue with error code Cabbage may not lie specifically on your side of the connection. Instead, the fault may be on Bungie’s end, which could be potentially easy to spot if the problems arrive suddenly.

Such occurrences were common early into the release of Season of the Witch on Aug. 22. At the time, the official Bungie Help support channels tweeted about an increase in error code Cabbage messages and in bigger examples of empty Tower instances. In our case, we knew something was amiss on Bungie’s end because we’d been playing Destiny 2 normally after the update, and even landed into specific instances of the seasonal mission after getting a handful of error code Cabbages.

Before tinkering with your router or firewall settings, check out the Bungie Help official channels, including its website and Twitter page. Since the developer uses those channels to inform players of potential issues, a look at either of these could make it clear the problems are on Bungie’s side and not your fault.

