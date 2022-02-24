Destiny 2‘s The Witch Queen expansion added a few dozen weapons, but they’re not all available permanently. In some cases, players may have to wait until they’re in rotation. And if you’re looking for Tarnation, that might just be the case.

Tarnation is one of the most elusive Throne World drops, mainly because its Pattern is required for the Report: RELIC-DATA quest. This means you have to luck into a Tarnation that happens to have an extractable Pattern, and it might take a while.

Whether you’re looking to add the gun to your arsenal or just want to get RELIC-DATA out of the way, here’s how you can get Tarnation.

How to find Tarnation in Destiny 2

Tarnation drops from the Wellspring activity, which is located in the Throne World. Though that seems straightforward enough, there are a few caveats.

Screengrab via Bungie

Wellspring will only be available after finishing The Witch Queen‘s campaign. Additionally, Wellspring’s designated drops rotate daily, and Tarnation may not always be in the loot pool. It’s also an Uncommon drop on normal difficulties, meaning you’ll likely have to play the activity a few times before getting a drop. Lastly, if you’re after its Pattern, you’ll have to luck into a version of Tarnation that has Deepsight Resonance and lets you extract its blueprint.

You can see what weapons are dropping from the tooltip in the map or from the loading screen when you boot into a Wellspring mission, so keep an eye out for it if you’re chasing Tarnation.