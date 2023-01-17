How to find Operation: Sancus in Destiny 2

The conclusion to the Season of the Seraph storyline (so far, at least) is in Operation: Sancus, where the Guardian has to retrieve one of Rasputin’s most secretive, heavily locked archives. This short mission serves as a hiatus to the seasonal story, with Bungie promising a “special finale quest and activity” for the last two weeks of Season of the Seraph. Before then, however, players will have to brave the Warmind Facility in the Cosmodrome in Operation: Sancus.

Operation: Sancus sets important plot developments until the end of Season of the Seraph, Rasputin’s possible use of Warsats against Xivû Arath—with potentially dangerous consequences for the Vanguard—and wraps up the More Than a Weapon quest line, at least for now. Here’s how you can find this mission and start it.

How to start Operation: Sancus in Destiny 2′s Season of the Seraph

Operation: Sancus doesn’t have its own dedicated node at the H.E.L.M. Instead, players will have to find it in the Cosmodrome, just like they did for Operation: Son of Saturn. Look for the node to Operation: Sancus on the eastern part of the Cosmodrome, just below the Forgotten Shore, to enter the mission. You’ll find a node with the symbol for Season of the Seraph, close to where you can find the Cosmodrome Strikes.

Its location in the Forgotten Shore is no coincidence. Operation: Sancus launches players to the same Warmind Facility in the Fallen S.A.B.E.R. Strike, though with minor changes in pathways (and, thankfully for players, a much shorter duration and an encouraging lack of environmental traps that will shock you).

Operation: Sancus is also far simpler than Operation: Archimedes and Operation: Diocles, bringing it more in line with Operation: Son of Saturn. Entering the mission will already teleport players to the Forgotten Shore, with no need to dodge the laser towers in Diocles, Archimedes, Operation: Seraph’s Shield, or in Heist Battlegrounds.

The mission doesn’t have a huge sturdy boss either. You can make short work of the Servitor (the closest thing Operation: Sancus has to a boss) and continue moving on, and the path through the Warmind Facility is straightforward if you pay attention to your radar and HUD.