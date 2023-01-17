How to complete the Should You Choose to Accept It, Part 4 quest in Destiny 2

The seventh week of Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph unlocked the final part of the Should You Choose to Accept It quest line, which has been available since the week after Revision Zero was unlocked. These missions, should you choose to accept them, entail looking for codes from a Hidden agent, which lead you to schematics that will improve the Revision Zero Exotic.

The final part of the Should You Choose to Accept It quest line also brings players the last Revision Zero catalyst, which grants the weapon Fourth Time’s The Charm when equipped. This is a top-tier PvE choice, though it’s not as useful in the Crucible. The final upgrade to the Hunter’s Trace intrinsic dropped from Should You Choose to Accept It, Part Three, so the catalyst is seemingly all this mission will reward.

Should You Choose to Accept It, Part Four quest guide in Destiny 2

The fourth and final part of Should You Choose to Accept It will bring players to the Diocles Annex again. After completing the mission, players will have to head to the Cosmodrome to rack up kills, then find another Dead Drop in the Exodus Garden 2A Lost Sector. Once that’s done, it’s time for another lengthy run of Operation: Seraph’s Shield on Legend difficulty, which requires players to find the fourth weapon schematic (in a Dead Exo) aboard the Seraph Station.

The Should You Choose to Accept It formula has been steady so far, but the minor amounts of variance between each run can make players scratch their heads as they think about where to kill enemies in the Cosmodrome or where to find the final weapon schematic. Here’s how you can clear this mission efficiently.

Step one: Where to find the Diocles Annex in Destiny 2

It’s time to pay a third visit to the Diocles Annex in Operation: Diocles. This was one of the missions you played through in the Season of the Seraph story, and now it’s time to dive into it again (just like you did previously in the Should You Choose to Accept It quest line).

The Diocles Annex is located in its own node in the H.E.L.M., as a Warmind Launch Facility. Entering it will relaunch the mission and once you’re done, the game will point you toward steps two and three—and to another destination.

Steps two and three: Travel to the Cosmodrome and kill enemies (or complete patrols) in the area

After visiting Europa, the Moon, and the EDZ, the final step in the Should You Choose to Accept It quest line brings you to the Cosmodrome. You’ll have to kill a small army of enemies, with sturdier enemies granting more progress. We recommend you head straight to the Exodus Garden 2A Lost Sector in The Divide. Killing the enemies that spawn on the way to the Lost Sector, as well as the ones within it, is more than enough to get you to the next step—which takes place in the Exodus Garden 2A Lost Sector anyway, so you’re just saving time.

Step four: Find the Dead Drop in the Exodus Garden 2A Lost Sector (The Divide)

The Exodus Garden 2A Lost Sector is located across from the entrance to The Divide, marked by the remnants of a bridge. You’ll have to follow the makeshift path leading above and into a hole in the wall, which will bring you to the Lost Sector. If you landed on the Cosmodrome and went straight into Exodus Garden 2A, you should have enough mission progress by the time you reach the room with the Dead Drop.

Screengrab via Bungie

Regardless of how you kill the number of enemies needed in the Cosmodrome, the game will direct you to the Dead Drop in the Exodus Garden 2A Lost Sector in The Divide. Like in other Lost Sectors, you’ll find the Dead Drop in the final room, across from the Lost Sector chest.

Screengrab via Bungie

After you’ve interacted with the Dead Drop, it’s time to take another stab at Operation: Seraph’s Shield on Legend and find the last remaining weapon schematic, which will give you the Four-Timer Refit catalyst for Revision Zero.

Step five: Where to find the fourth weapon schematic (Dead Exo) in Operation: Seraph’s Shield on Legend

The final weapon schematic is located inside a Dead Exo hidden in the House Salvation Ketch that appears just after the first boss fight. You can find the Dead Exo (and the weapon schematic) in the middle alcove on the right (from the entrance) in the area with the BrayTech frames. It may be easier to clear the area first, then backtrack from where you activate the second mechanism and look for this on the middle alcove (which will be on the left in this case).

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

After that’s done, you’ll just need to finish Operation: Seraph’s Shield on Legend to wrap up the Should You Choose to Accept It quest line and obtain the last Catalyst for Revision Zero.