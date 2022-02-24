How to complete the Report: RELIC-DATA quest in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s investigation board will give players a series of quests to get weapons, and they can get their hands on some Throne World drops for their trouble. Though some of these quests can be straightforward, Report: RELIC-DATA will have players hunting down some Patterns for Throne World weapons, which can be complicated enough on its own.

For Report: RELIC-DATA, players will have to seek out specific guns from Throne World and some weapons exclusive to the Wellspring activity, which are available after finishing The Witch Queen‘s Campaign. Here’s what you need to know.

How to complete Report: RELIC-DATA in Destiny 2

The first part of the quest will task players with crafting three Throne World weapons: Empyrical Evidence, Likely Suspect, and Red Herring. These three are available through activities that reward Throne World gear, including some Enclave investigations, Heroic Patrols, and Fynch sidequests. Finding their Patterns is a matter of luck, though. Keep in mind that Fynch’s rank-up rewards can give you any weapon you’ve already unlocked as well.

For the next step, players will have to craft Come to Pass and Tarnation. These two weapons drop from the Wellspring activity when they’re the daily reward, so check back often. Once those weapons are the reward, you’ll need to play the activity until you get a drop with Deepsight Resonance, indicated by the red border around it.

Though we haven’t gotten that far, the API indicates the last step will be to reshape an existing weapon with an improved trait. This involves spending some hard-earned Ascendant Alloy, the rarest crafting resource in the game. Visit Master Rahool if you need to stock up, though these cost a fair amount of Legendary Shards.