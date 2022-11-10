How to complete the Of All Trades (Rapture) challenge in Destiny 2’s Deep Stone Crypt raid

With season 19 of Destiny 2 bringing craftable weapons, a new origin trait, and new perks to the Deep Stone Crypt raid, there’s never been a better time to dive back into this classic endgame experience. When the final chest can only guarantee one deepsight weapon a week, fireteams tackling Deep Stone Crypt will no doubt want to maximize the amount of loot they are earning each run, and challenges are a great way to do that.

In the third encounter, as players face off against a reborn Taniks in Rapture, teams can also tackle the Of All Trades challenge. This challenge is all about speed, communication, and planning, as all six Guardians will need to don a variety of roles within the chaotic carnage of the space station falling to Europa.

Completing Of All Trades, while it is the active weekly challenge, not only nets you a Triumph for the Descendant title and seal, but also a second reward chest upon finishing the encounter. This means whether it’s your first time running the raid or returning to it, there’s something for everyone.

How to complete the Of All Trades challenge in Destiny 2

Image via Bungie

The Rapture encounter has players disabling nukes by utilizing three different buffs and dunking active nukes into specific containers. There are two nukes in each round and six rounds in total, with the normal run of the encounter having players trade buffs only if their buff gets disabled.

For the Of All Trades challenge, however, all six players have to perform every single job once. This means that, between each round of nuke activations, all three buffs—Operator, Scanner, and Suppressor—will need to get placed into one of the terminals around the room and handed off to a player that has not yet performed the role.

The immediate difficulty of this challenge is readily apparent: figuring out who needs to do what role in which round. Teams that try to tackle this on the fly will inevitably struggle, so pre-planning before the encounter begins can go a long way to avoiding inevitable communication issues. Assign all six players the role that they will have in each of the six rounds. This way, every member will already know what buff they are picking up for any given set of nuke disarms.

Reddit user u/JoeGibbons made a convenient chart for teams struggling to visualize how this looks, making the task of assigning roles much easier. As there are only three buffs on the field, the remaining three players in each round who have no buff instead focus on relaying the nukes to the containers.

The job of each buff carrier is only considered complete once both nukes in a round have been successfully dunked and one of the buffs is disabled. When trading the three buffs to their new recipients through the terminals, the player whose buff is currently disabled should be the first to pass it off to the next player. These trades need to be conducted immediately after the round is finished, as the window before more nukes come online is incredibly short and you don’t want to be missing a role that risks a wipe.

As an example, player one will take Scanner in round one, Suppressor in round three, and Operator in round five. Giving each player break rounds when assigning the time they will do each role is important. If a player’s buff is disabled by Taniks, they will be given a 45-second lockout timer after placing the buff into a terminal for someone else. This timer prevents them from picking up any other buffs, which would cause a lot of problems if you assigned them to take on a new role in the round immediately after.

It’s a lot of moving parts to keep track of, but if all six players are focused and aware of the role they play at any given time, Of All Trades isn’t too difficult of a challenge to tackle. Noting down everyone’s assigned roles in the in-game text chat can be an easily accessible place to keep all the information close to hand. You could even jot it down on a physical notepad if you’re feeling traditional.

Complete all six rounds of Rapture with every player successfully performing the three roles at some point, and you will be rewarded with bonus loot upon your fiery arrival to Europa’s surface. Speed and efficiency are the keys here; operate as a well-oiled machine and the Of All Trades challenge will be a fun one to knock out.