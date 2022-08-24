How to complete Pirate Hideouts in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

A handful of new activities have arrived in Destiny 2 following the launch of Season of Plunder, all themed around the pirate life of collecting treasure, engaging in ship-to-ship combat, and hunting relics from other legendary pirates via the Pirate Hideouts activity.

Pirate Hideouts are weekly missions where you seek out a legendary pirate captain and “relieve them” of the treasure they’ve been hoarding. Doing so will reward you with a relic after you defeat the pirate captain and their crew.

Here’s a basic walkthrough for completing Pirate Hideout missions in Destiny 2 during the Season of Plunder.

How to unlock Pirate Hideout missions

Image via Bungie

Complete the seasonal quest line that begins when you launch the Season of Plunder for the first time. After you upgrade the Star Chart in your H.E.L.M., you will be able to access the weekly Pirate Hideout mission.

Week one will have you take on the Pirate Hideout: The Brute quest. It’s accessible through the H.E.L.M. space on the Destinations page.

How to complete Pirate Hideout missions

Image via Bungie

After loading into the mission, follow the objective markers to the hideout’s entrance. After defeating the first group of enemies, pick up an Unstable Power Unit after defeating the Door Guardian and throw it at the marked door.

Head through the door to face off with the Pirate Hideout captain, who is a boss enemy. The captain will have three health phases, just like other bosses, and will spawn in waves of enemy crew members you’ll need to dispatch.

Once he’s defeated, claim your treasure and the relic at the end.