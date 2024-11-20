Forgot password
Destiny 2 player standing in front of the cryo-chamber in Destiny 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Destiny 2

How to complete Captive Memories mission in Destiny 2

Everything you need to know about the puzzle and upcoming fights.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Published: Nov 20, 2024 07:14 am

Apart from the Tomb of Elders activity and new loot, Act Two of Revenant in Destiny 2 continues the story of you chasing down Fikrul across the system. The story is short and ends with the Captive Memories mission, which features a small puzzle and an old enemy.

Here’s a complete walkthrough of the Captive Memories mission in Destiny 2.

spoiler alert:

This guide includes spoilers for the Act Two story, so proceed at your own risk.

Captive Memories mission walkthrough in Destiny 2

Escape Lockup

Fallen symbols on the floor of the Prison of Elders in Destiny 2
The writing’s on the floor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The opening sequence of the Captive Memories mission is the same as the beginning of the Tomb of Elders activity, where you can farm new weapons like the Noxious Vetiver. Follow the path down to the central airlock and clear all the enemies in the area, including a Subjugator miniboss.

To keep going, you must solve the door puzzle. The room has four doors, each with a terminal next to it and a symbol on the wall. On the floor, in front of the cryo-chamber, there’s a sequence of symbols. You have to interact with the corresponding door terminals following the sequence on the floor.

Here’s the sequence:

  1. Front door (from the side you came from)
  2. Right door
  3. Right door
  4. Left door
  5. Back door

Defeat the Revenant Baron

Revenant Baron in the Prison of Elders in Destiny 2
Not a sightseeing tour. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep moving through the Tomb of Elders until you reach the pyramid room with Scorn and the shielded Revenant Baron. Once you start the encounter, you get a Devouring Essence debuff that will kill you if it expires. Defeating High Revenants refreshes the timer, and once you kill all three, the Revenant Baron becomes vulnerable. Kill the Baron and follow the red streak just like in Onslaught: Salvation to destroy the totem and vanquish the Baron.

Defeat Skolas, Scorned Wolf

Skolas boss fight in Destiny 2
Only a few remember this Kell. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reach Fikrul in the final room, and after a brief cutscene, you’ll be greeted by the blast from the past—Skolas. The fight against Skolas, Scorned Wolf is similar to what you’ve just seen against the Revenant Baron.

Get half of Skolas’s health down, and you’ll get the Devouring Essence debuff. Hunt the High Revenants around the arena to drop the immunity shield and refresh the Devouring Essence timer. Throughout the fight, Skolas spawns Splinter Mines that you must defuse by standing in the white circle.

Finish off the boss, and you have completed the Captive Memories mission. Head back to the Last City and speak to Eido to wrap up the story content for Act Two.

