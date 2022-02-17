You may not even have to buy it depending on what edition of The Witch Queen you've got.

The Witch Queen is the major bombshell dropping into Destiny 2 in February 2022, but it’s not the only one. The game is kicking off Season of the Risen, its 16th season, on the same day as The Witch Queen’s release.

Season of the Risen’s story will relate closely to The Witch Queen’s, giving players even more to experience from Feb. 22 onwards. The Season of the Risen pass includes access to the seasonal activity, weapons, and more season pass rewards—including Upgrade Modules, the seasonal Exotic at level one, an Ornament set, Exotic Engrams, and extra Bright Dust.

Here’s how to buy the Season of the Risen season pass.

How to buy the Season of the Risen season pass in Destiny 2

The Season of the Risen season pass must be bought with Silver, Destiny 2‘s in-game premium currency. The pass costs 1,000 Silver ($9.99), which can be purchased through the in-game interface or directly through retailers like Steam. To buy Silver while in-game, head to your inventory and click the Silver icon. Alternatively, you can also buy it from the Eververse Store by clicking the Buy Silver button in the top right.

Players can buy the Season of the Risen Silver Bundle, which gives 1,700 Silver and an emote, for $14.99. This doesn’t include Season of the Risen but contains enough Silver to buy the season pass and have some extra to spend. Additionally, the stores also sell varying amounts of Silver, with bigger discounts for buying bigger bundles.

Depending on what edition of The Witch Queen you got, however, you may not even need to buy Season of the Risen in the first place. The Deluxe edition contains seasons 16 to 19, meaning an entire year’s worth of content. The base version of The Witch Queen, however, doesn’t include Season of the Risen, meaning you’ll need to shell out for the season pass on your own.