Buying it is the easy part. Then you have to grind it.

Destiny 2’s season 17 sparked the curiosity of fans because of the amount of official information surrounding it before its release—or, more accurately, because of the lack of it.

The Season of the Haunted trailer was scheduled to release just two hours before the season’s launch, but Bungie put it up early after a Japanese version of the trailer surfaced online, revealing the storyline that follows Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, including gameplay changes and the season pass.

Season of the Haunted brings back Calus and the Leviathan, which will come back drenched in Darkness. This development has been hinted at in the logs at the end of Vox Obscura, and now, it’s finally coming to the live servers in season 17. Here’s how you can make the most out of the new season.

How to buy the Season of the Haunted season pass in Destiny 2

The Season of the Haunted pass costs 1,000 Silver ($9.99). Players must buy the pass with in-game currency. Luckily for players looking to have more to do this season, though, the interface on the Eververse lets them buy Silver with the touch of a button, and players can prompt the same pop-up by right-clicking the Silver icon on their inventory.

Regardless of how you choose to do it, the game should send you to the store on your platform of choice (for instance, Steam for PC players), and you can finish the transaction from the storefront. After you’ve acquired the 1,000 Silver, just head to the Season tab on your Director and buy it.

Destiny 2 also commonly offers Silver bundles per season. These cost $14.99 and provide players with 1,700 Silver and an exclusive emote. For Season of the Haunted, players can get the Haunted bundle if they’re looking for more currency to use.

Lastly, players who bought the Deluxe edition of The Witch Queen don’t have to purchase the season pass since it’s included in the offering. This means there’s more Silver for the real endgame in Destiny 2: fashion.

Alongside Season of the Haunted, players can expect a new dungeon, which may be based on a derelict Leviathan, based on the trailers. Guardians can expect a mix of new and returning weapons, with Calus-themed firearms visible throughout the trailer. The cinematic also shows Hive-themed armor, teases the Solar 3.0 rework, and revealed a Hunter with a colossal scythe—leaving just enough anticipation for players until the new season releases.