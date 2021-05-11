How to buy the Destiny Season of the Splicer season pass

The latest season of Destiny 2 begins today and there’s a new battle pass for players to level through as they sink their teeth into the new “Season of the Splicer” content.

The season itself has content plans starting today that run through Aug. 10.

As is the case with most season passes in games, there’s a free version that anyone can get rewards from, as well as a premium version of the product that can be purchased with in-game currency.

To purchase the premium version of the Destiny 2 season pass, you’ll need to go to the Eververse Store in-game. The Season of the Splicer season pass can be purchased there for 1,000 Silver.

If you purchased the Digital Deluxe version of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, you’ll already have access to the premium version of the season pass without paying anything extra.