How to bake Lucent Crunch in Destiny 2’s Dawning event

The holiday spirit has come to Destiny 2 with the Dawning, the game’s annual holiday-themed event. Instead of hunting down deadly, headless apparitions or competing with other guardians, the Dawning is all about baking cookies—and a little bit about violence.

In the Dawning, guardians acquire ingredients by defeating enemies all over the system. They can use these ingredients to make cookies and other treats for NPCs in the solar system by using Eva Levante’s oven, available through the quest menu. This item allows players to combine two ingredients, then sprinkle in some Dawning Essence to bake a delicacy. Specific NPCs will only eat specific items, though. If you’re planning on delivering some gifts to Petra Venj, for instance, you’ll have to stock up on Ill-Fortune Cookies.

For Dawning 2022, players can also bake cookies for the newest Ghost siding with the Vanguard: Fynch, who plays a key role in The Witch Queen. The Hive Ghost’s delicacy of choice is Lucent Crunch, so here’s what you need to know if you want to bake it.

How to bake Lucent Crunch in Destiny 2

Lucent Crunch requires one Chitin Powder, one Perfect Taste, and 15 Essence of Dawning. These ingredients are relatively easy to find: Chitin Powder has a random chance of dropping when killing enemy Hive, while Perfect Taste can drop from precision kills on enemies.

Dawning Essence, on the other hand, drops from any activity completion, as well as from public events and even the occasional Patrol. Ritual activities are among the best farms, though Legend Lost Sector completions give plenty of Dawning Essence and are much shorter. Heist Battlegrounds also give you a good deal of Dawning Essence, and odds are you’ll be running them throughout the Dawning anyway to obtain some Seraph loot.

If you’re looking to bake Lucent Crunch, you’ll need to farm plenty of Hive and land headshots on them. The Moon’s Lost Sectors and Altars of Sorrow are a steady source of Hive combatants, but you can also find them on Savathûn’s Throne World (especially in the Sepulcher Lost Sector), the Pit of Heresy dungeon, and the opening section of Grasp of Avarice.

Bringing a gun that allows you to land precision hits will help you get the ingredients for Lucent Crunch more quickly since it’ll let you knock out both ingredients in one go. Any weapon will do, as long as you’re consistently landing critical hit final blows.

Once you’re done, bake your goods and bring them to Fynch in Savathûn’s Throne World, who’s just by the landing zone in Quagmire.