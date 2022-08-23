How much would it cost to buy all Destiny 2 expansions?

Destiny 2 was released in September 2017 and much has happened since then. Like World of Warcraft, Destiny 2 also built on its lore with new stories and expansion packs (DLCs).

Though Destiny 2’s base game is free-to-play, this can’t be said for the game’s expansions. A DLC generally makes its debut with new game modes, cosmetics, storylines, and in-game elements for players to explore. DLCs come with a price tag, increasing the overall cost to unlock all the content in Destiny 2.

How much is Destiny 2 in total?

It costs $150 in total to buy all of the Destiny 2 expansions. At time of writing, the total price includes the Destiny 2 Legacy Collection, Lightfall, and The Witch Queen expansions.

Destiny 2 Legacy Collection: $59.99

$59.99 The Witch Queen: $39.99

$39.99 Lightfall: $49.99

The total price can increase if players decide to purchase deluxe and collector’s editions of the DLCs, though. The more premium bundles can add another $40 to the total cost while unlocking limited-time cosmetics or other exclusive deals.

Do you need to buy all Destiny 2 expansions?

No, you don’t have to purchase all of the Destiny 2 expansions if you’re just starting the game. Considering the base game is free, the initial cost of trying Destiny 2 will be $0.

Once you clear out all the content in the base game, however, you’ll need to purchase the expansions to unlock new content and continue improving your character. You still won’t be required to buy all the expansions at once. You can purchase the Legacy Collection first and then the latest expansions to keep enjoying Destiny 2.