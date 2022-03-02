How many missions are in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen?

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is finally here after a lengthy delay, but it has been well worth the wait.

In the past, Destiny has had some issues with expansion campaigns feeling a bit too short. That’s not an issue with The Witch Queen, though, since many have felt the game’s storyline, especially the Legendary campaign, has been worth the price of the purchase alone.

There are eight total missions in The Witch Queen and they are lengthier, more challenging, and more complex than previous campaigns before it. There’s a lot to do in between missions, too, so there’s much fun to be had.

The list of missions along with their names and recommended Power level can be found below:

The Arrival (1360 Power)

The Investigation (1360 Power)

The Ghosts (1370 Power)

The Communion (1420 Power)

The Mirror (1420 Power)

The Cunning (1440 Power)

The Last Chance (1490 Power)

The Ritual (1500 Power)

A first playthrough’s length will depend entirely on a few factors. Solo players will likely take a bit longer to get through the game compared to those in a fireteam, and players who choose Legendary difficulty may also find it’ll take them longer to complete.

Overall, though, the campaign should take anywhere from four to eight hours to complete depending on pacing, difficulty, fireteam size, Power levels, and more. It’s widely believed to be some of Bungie’s best work in the series.