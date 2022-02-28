How long is Destiny 2 The Witch Queen campaign?

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen was released on Feb. 22 and has already received some of the franchise’s best reviews for its in-depth campaign mode.

For many current and future players of Destiny 2 The Witch Queen, the primary question on people’s minds stems around, how long will it take to complete this game?

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen campaign time

Image via Bungie.

As one of the largest campaigns in Destiny’s history, expect to set aside seven to 12 hours to complete Destiny 2 The Witch Queen, which will vary depending on the difficulty.

If you chose to play the campaign in Classic mode, you should expect to complete it in seven to nine hours. This mode poses fewer challenges than the Legendary Mode, which will take 10 to 12 hours to complete. In Legendary mode, missions can take an hour and then some to complete. And if you are completely new to the Destiny series, expect that time to be closer to the 12-hour range.

Do not, however, let the longer run times discourage you from eventually attempting to choose the Legendary mode as there are checkpoints that allow you to pick up where you left off in a mission. And even if you are new to the Destiny series, but like a challenge, then more time to experience the game’s campaign mode can only create more overall enjoyment of the newest Destiny expansion.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen is Bungie’s latest and largest expansion in Destiny 2. It is available on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, and Microsoft Windows for PC.

Check out our detailed guide of all the Witch Queen Campaign missions to see how much you have left in the game or what you should expect.