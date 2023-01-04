Destiny 2 players everywhere rejoiced at the announcement of Bungie re-issuing classic weapons as craftable guns, and one of the all-time favorites jumped to the top of the list of must-haves for raid players specifically.

The Deep Stone Crypt raid from the Beyond Light expansion featured some incredible weapons with awesome visual styles, but the perks that they could roll with were the main draw due to how unique they are.

Deep Stone Crypt’s shotgun, Heritage, is one of the weapons that’s recently been made craftable. There are some specific god rolls to hunt for, and once players acquire the blueprint, they are just minutes away from having a potential new favorite weapon for boss DPS.

Here are the best god roll and perks to search for when playing through Deep Stone Crypt or crafting the best Heritage in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Heritage god roll for PvE

Screengrab via D2 Gunsmith

Tree one: Hammer-Forged Rifling (+10 Range)

Hammer-Forged Rifling (+10 Range) Tree two: Tactical Mag (+1 Magazine, +10 Reload Speed, +10 Stability)

Tactical Mag (+1 Magazine, +10 Reload Speed, +10 Stability) Perk one: Reconstruction

Reconstruction Perk two: Recombination

Trees one and two have some widespread buffs to Heritage’s stats, plus it enables one extra shot in the magazine, which is always nice. But range and stability are the keys to how you’ll want to be using this gun.

Reconstruction is one of the better perks in the game, exclusive to Deep Stone Crypt weapons, and this is what turns Heritage into a boss DPS monster. The slug shotgun works exceptionally well during the DPS phase against bosses you can get close to, like Taniks in Deep Stone Crypt. Reconstruction will steadily reload the gun over time, so you can focus on shooting instead of reloading.

Recombination is also a nice perk because you can use it to increase damage by nabbing a quick Elemental kill with the gun and returning back to boss damage. Don’t forget to throw on the Boss Spec weapon mod for extra damage.

Destiny 2 Heritage god roll for PvP

Screengrab via D2 Gunsmith

Tree one: Hammer-Forged Rifling (+10 Range)

Hammer-Forged Rifling (+10 Range) Tree two: Accurized Rounds (+10 Range)

Accurized Rounds (+10 Range) Perk one: Slideshot or Hip-Fire Grip

Slideshot or Hip-Fire Grip Perk two: Snapshot Sights or Moving Target

Heritage is a fun pick for Crucible play because it slots into the Kinetic slot of a loadout, giving players more freedom to use another weapon in their Energy slot, like an elemental auto rifle or submachine gun of their choosing.

Both Hammer-Forged Rifling and Accurized Rounds are crucial to buff Heritage’s range, nearly maxing it out, so you’re able to stun enemies with how far away you can one-tap them in PvP.

Slideshot and Snapshot Sights are a great combo because you’ll be able to aim down sights quickly and get a quick boost to range and stability when firing quickly at an enemy after sliding right at them.