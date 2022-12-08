Here’s why you’re seeing unclaimed seasonal challenges in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph

Seasonal challenges have been a staple of Destiny 2‘s seasonal model since Season of the Chosen, which kicked off the new feature. These important activities can hold the key to vendor upgrades, XP, and tons of Bright Dust, so completing them is often in a Guardians’ best interests.

The first 10 weeks of a season bring a slew of weekly challenges. Some of them are retroactive, but others may require you to repeat activities so they count towards progression. Sometimes, though, you can complete one of them too soon, and it may have an unanticipated side effect.

With the release of Season of the Seraph, some players spotted a returning bug from last year, bringing back an annoying feature—though Guardians hope Bungie will send a fix for it soon.

Why is the seasonal challenge tab flashing in Destiny 2‘s Season of the Seraph?

The seasonal challenges tab is likely flashing because of an upcoming seasonal challenge. The third-party BrayTech website lists the Quick Heist challenge slated for week five, as spotted by a Reddit user. This challenge requires players to complete a Heist Battleground in under 12 minutes. Since players can already achieve that goal, the game is likely counting this as completed already, though you can’t redeem it until week five comes along. BrayTech also allows you to see which clanmates have already completed the triumph.

Despite being annoying, the bug doesn’t seem to affect seasonal challenge completion. Based on other speedrun challenges, this will likely be retroactive as well, as indicated by BrayTech’s tracking.

This makes it so you have a pending Destiny 2 challenge (complete with indicators and more), though you can’t quite redeem it just yet.

Is there a fix for the seasonal challenge tab flashing bug?

Since this issue is on Bungie’s side, players will likely have to wait for a fix or until they can redeem the seasonal challenge that’s causing the flashing bug. Unless Bungie deploys a fix, though, it’s only a matter of time until the glowing indicator eventually goes away.

This isn’t the first time this type of bug appeared in Destiny 2 either.

In last year’s Season of the Lost, one of the seasonal challenges required players to complete activities in the Dreaming City. The game also allowed it to be completed early, meaning players had to wait until the challenge became available to claim it. And unluckily for Guardians at the time, the challenge was only on week 10.

This was listed as a known issue at the time, though Destiny 2 players only got rid of the flashing notification by redeeming the challenge once it was available.