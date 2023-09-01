Loot tables have been a useful resource for Destiny 2 players for years now, and Crota’s End is no exception. The reprised raid from the original game is making its way to the sequel with returning weapons and armor, so knowing what to target and where is essential.

The iconic raid is coming back with the Necrochasm Exotic auto rifle and several weapons from the original (though don’t expect to see the Black Spindle anywhere on the list). The core structure of the raid is bound to be mostly unchanged, sending players into four encounters: the Abyss, the Bridge, a fight against Ir Yût the Deathsinger, and the final defeat of Crota in his Throne World.

Of course, at the end of each encounter, players will get some predetermined loot for their trouble. Each encounter has its own pool, which helps players know what they can get as a reward for their valiant effort.

Crota’s End brings four primary weapons, one Special, and one Heavy. Most of these weapons have some lesser-used archetypes, including a 180rpm Void hand cannon and a 360rpm Solar auto rifle. They boast great perks, but their archetype is bound to usually come more as a hindrance than an advantage. Song of Ir Yût, the machine gun, might just be the star of the loot pool this time around thanks to a unique combination of perks: Reconstruction and Bait and Switch.

In addition to the weapons, players can get the Crota’s End armor, in the Age of Triumph version no less. Fashion chasers can definitely find something worth transmogging on each set (and we’re drooling over the Warlock set in particular).

Here is the Crota’s End loot table so you know exactly where to get that machine gun we know you’ve been eyeing. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Crota’s End loot table

We will update these drops as more players clear the raid and we obtain more information.

Abyss Bridge Deathsinger Crota Song of Ir Yût (MG) Fang of Ir Yût (Scout) Abyss Defiant (AR) Class Item

Related: All Crota’s End weapons, perks, and rolls in Destiny 2

All Crota’s End weapons in Destiny 2

Crota’s End has six Legendary weapons to choose from: four primaries, with Swordbreaker and Song of Ir Yût as the Special and Heavy drops, respectively. Here are all the weapons and their archetypes.

Necrochasm (Auto Rifle, Exotic) Necrochasm is obtained through the Bottomless Pit quest.

Fang of Ir Yût (Scout Rifle, Strand, Rapid-Fire Frame, 260rpm)

Swordbreaker (Shotgun, Strand, Lightweight Frame, 80rpm)

Word of Crota (Hand Cannon, Void, Precision Frame, 180rpm)

Abyss Defiant (Auto Rifle, Solar, High-Impact Frame, 360rpm)

Oversoul Edict (Pulse Rifle, Arc, Rapid-Fire Frame, 540rpm)

Song of Ir Yût (Machine Gun, Arc, Adaptive Frame, 450rpm)

About the author